KTM Introduces myKTM App And Connectivity Unit

The myKTM App and Connectivity Unit will be offered only on KTM's four-stroke dirt bikes.

Preetam Bora
The myKTM app and Connectivity Unit is only for a few of KTM's off-road bikes expand View Photos
The myKTM app and Connectivity Unit is only for a few of KTM's off-road bikes

Highlights

  • myKTM app and Connectivity Unit introduced for a few KTM off-road bikes
  • The myKTM app will be extended to other models as well
  • KTM's four-stroke off-road bikes are not offered on sale in India

KTM introduced the smartphone tuning capability to its range of dirt bikes a couple of months ago with the new myKTM app. The app is free, but a Connectivity Unit kit must be purchased and installed on the bike in order to make changes to the engine characteristics. The Connectivity Unit is a part of KTM's PowerParts range and available for purchase via KTM authorised dealers. The myKTM App and Connectivity Unit is only compatible with the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition as well as other four-stroke motocross models including the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F, 2021 KTM 350 SX-F and the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F. Sadly, none of these off-road enduro bikes are not sold in India by KTM.

Also Read: 2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed

4hhduq6k

The Connectivity Unit is mounted on the handlebar and can be accessed via Bluetooth and through the myKTM app

The Connectivity Unit is mounted in place of the stock handlebar pad, and according to KTM, it is waterproof and impact protected with a soft silicone bar pad. Once connected, it offers motorcycle status information and allows the rider to monitor the engine's operating hours. The myKTM app allows the rider to connect to the Connectivity Unit via wireless 2.0 Bluetooth and enables the user to adjust the engine mapping and engine behaviour.

Also Read: 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed

5593gi1

Riders can choose to change the engine and suspension settings through the myKTM app

After selecting a model on the app, the rider is then provided with a range of tuning options and recommendations for both engine and suspension. A combination of sliding scales and presets are available, allowing the owner to customise parameters of the engine to their taste or to suit the terrain and riding conditions. The engine section offers two different levels of adjustability including Prime and Advanced. In Prime, riders can label their new map and then choose from track types (which can be sand, soil or hardpack), track condition (dry or wet), and traction control (from low to high, on a five-point sliding scale).

Also Read: KTM 500 cc Platform Under Development

0 Comments

KTM says there are some exciting upgrades and features planned for the myKTM app to come in the future. More KTM models will be added to the list of machines, that have the capability to use the Connectivity Unit so that more riders can enjoy the benefits of using the myKTM app. So far, there's no word on if the myKTM app will be extended to include models like the Duke or the RC series.

