KTM Introduces myKTM App And Connectivity Unit

KTM introduced the smartphone tuning capability to its range of dirt bikes a couple of months ago with the new myKTM app. The app is free, but a Connectivity Unit kit must be purchased and installed on the bike in order to make changes to the engine characteristics. The Connectivity Unit is a part of KTM's PowerParts range and available for purchase via KTM authorised dealers. The myKTM App and Connectivity Unit is only compatible with the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition as well as other four-stroke motocross models including the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F, 2021 KTM 350 SX-F and the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F. Sadly, none of these off-road enduro bikes are not sold in India by KTM.

The Connectivity Unit is mounted on the handlebar and can be accessed via Bluetooth and through the myKTM app

The Connectivity Unit is mounted in place of the stock handlebar pad, and according to KTM, it is waterproof and impact protected with a soft silicone bar pad. Once connected, it offers motorcycle status information and allows the rider to monitor the engine's operating hours. The myKTM app allows the rider to connect to the Connectivity Unit via wireless 2.0 Bluetooth and enables the user to adjust the engine mapping and engine behaviour.

Riders can choose to change the engine and suspension settings through the myKTM app

After selecting a model on the app, the rider is then provided with a range of tuning options and recommendations for both engine and suspension. A combination of sliding scales and presets are available, allowing the owner to customise parameters of the engine to their taste or to suit the terrain and riding conditions. The engine section offers two different levels of adjustability including Prime and Advanced. In Prime, riders can label their new map and then choose from track types (which can be sand, soil or hardpack), track condition (dry or wet), and traction control (from low to high, on a five-point sliding scale).

KTM says there are some exciting upgrades and features planned for the myKTM app to come in the future. More KTM models will be added to the list of machines, that have the capability to use the Connectivity Unit so that more riders can enjoy the benefits of using the myKTM app. So far, there's no word on if the myKTM app will be extended to include models like the Duke or the RC series.

