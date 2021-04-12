carandbike logo
KTM RC 390 Not Listed On India Website; New Gen Model Launch Soon

The KTM RC 390 has been removed from the company's India website. This is a likely hint to the fact that the new-generation model will be launched in India in the coming months.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
The current model of KTM RC 390 will be sold till stocks last expand View Photos
Highlights

  • 2021 KTM RC 390 to be launched in India soon
  • The bike has been spotted testing in India numerous times
  • The current RC 390 has been taken off the company's website in India

KTM has de-listed the RC 390 supersport motorcycle from its India website. The KTM RC 390 is no longer listed under the supersport category for the Indian market. This means that the company is getting ready to launch the new-generation model in India. Plus, the new-generation model has been spied testing in India numerous times and seems to be ready for production as well. The 2021 KTM RC 390 will have a comprehensive design update, improved riding ergonomics, as well as improved cushioning for the seat. The model is also expected to pack in more features too. We expect a decent increase in the pricing as well.

Also Read: 2021 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In India

(The 2021 KTM RC 390 gets significant updates over the current model)

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will sport a new and flatter face. The exposed dual-projector headlamp set-up has made way for a larger LED headlamp unit that now incorporates the dual-projectors. The fairing has been reworked as well and looks sharper than the current version. Another change is the redesigned turn indicators on the fairing. Expect to see new decals and colour schemes too when the model arrives in the production version.

Also Read: Bajaj Increases Prices Of KTM & Husqvarna Models

(The 373 cc single-cylinder engine is likely to get new components and a new exhaust system)

Ergonomically, the all-new KTM RC range will get a revised clip-on handlebar positioned closer to the rider, while the seat height will be reworked for more comfort. Expect a slightly more upright riding posture, albeit with the aggressive stance and rear-set footpegs. The spy shots also give a passing glimpse of the new instrument cluster that looks like the tablet-like TFT screen seen on the new Duke range. The KTM RC 390 will have the full-colour TFT screen from the KTM 390 Duke. The 2021 KTM RC 390 will use continue to use the 373.2 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor which makes 44 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. The engine will continue to be paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

0 Comments

Expect the motorcycle to be launched within a month or so.

