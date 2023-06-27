KTM To Take Over MV Agusta Distribution In Japan

Pierer Mobility Group, KTM’s parent company, seems to be looking to slowly take over distribution of MV Agusta in several global markets. Last year, Pierer Mobility Group acquired 25.1 per cent stake in the Italian brand. Under the terms of the strategic partnership, KTM AG will provide MV Agusta with supply chain support and take over purchasing. Pierer Mobility will also partly distribute MV Agusta’s product range through its worldwide distribution network. Now, KTM Japan has announced that it will start handling MV Agusta’s distribution from August 1, 2023.

MV Agusta is known for its exotic motorcycles, with inline engines and superb design and finish.

KTM’s distribution agreement with MV Agusta in the North American market covers the US, Canada and Mexico. In the Asian region, MV Agusta has limited presence and the global strategic partnership between Pierer Mobility and MV Agusta is set to change that. KTM Japan will soon import and sell MV Agusta motorcycles, parts and accessories in Japan.

MV Agusta's distribution, supply chain, parts and after sales will be taken over by KTM in the Japanese market from August 1, 2023.

According to Japanese publication Young Machine, existing warranties for MV Agusta bikes will continue, and after sales support to existing customers will also continue. This is likely to be good news for MV Agusta, as future efforts are expected to be made to strengthen the overall supply chain, including parts procurement, production systems and parts supply in Japan with KTM’s involvement.

With the strategic partnership with Pierer Mobility, MV Agusta is expected to strengthen its presence across global markets.

As the partnership enters a new phase, it’s hoped that MV Agusta will have a better presence across the globe, including in Asia. In India, MV Agusta doesn’t have any presence currently, with the multi-brand model under Kinetic MotoRoyale long becoming history, which also offered MV Agusta bikes in India.

Will the partnership with Pierer Mobility group herald a comeback for MV Agusta in India? That is the question we don’t have any real answers to. According to recent reports, Pierer Mobility is looking to acquire controlling stake in MV Agusta. Given that KTM itself doesn’t offer any larger displacement models on sale in India, it will need a solid business case if there’s indeed a market for an iconic brand like MV Agusta in India.

