Lamborghini Has Delivered 300 Cars In India Till Date

Automobili Lamborghini has announced achieving a new milestone of delivering 300 Lamborghini cars in the Indian market. This milestone announcement comes as the brand concluded its second edition of Lamborghini Day, which was celebrated over three weekends and across three locations - Mumbai-Pune, Bangalore-Hampi and New Delhi-Jewar. The Lamborghini Urus has been a big contributor to the brand's sales in India. In 2019, the company sold a total of 65 units in the country and posted a growth of 30 per cent compared to 2018.

Also Read: Lamborghini India On Track For Record Sales In the 2021 Calendar Year​

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India during the second edition of 'Lamborghini Day' drive

Earlier this year, the brand announced selling over 100 Urus in India since the launch of the SUV in 2018. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the sales last year, the company still managed to cross the 50 units sales mark last year. Before the pandemic, the company was delivering one Urus every week, which is huge for a car in this uber-luxury segment. Moreover, the Italian luxury sports carmaker recently confirmed that it is very much on track to achieve record sales in the 2021 calendar year.

Commenting on the special occasion Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, "We are delighted to announce the delivery of 300 Lamborghini cars in India and mark the Lamborghini Day celebrations with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. This year we have seen the exciting launches of Huracan EVO RWD Spyder, Urus Pearl Capsule and Urus Graphite Capsule as well as the Huracan STO in India. We also delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in the super luxury sports car segment. This is a significant achievement in the super luxury segment in India and we are extremely thrilled to celebrate the success with Lamborghini Owners."

The Lamborghini Urus was launched in India in 2018.

"At Lamborghini, we continue to offer unique platforms that our existing and prospective customers are able to experience the values that define the brand in the most exciting way while allowing us to build stronger relationships with super car enthusiasts in India. It has been an extremely exhilarating and satisfying journey so far and we hope to celebrate many more milestones in the years to come." Agarwal further added.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Sales Hit 100 Units Milestone In India; Company Hopes For Record Sales In 2021

The Italian marquee has been aggressively building its product portfolio in India. The company launched the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder, Huracan STO, Urus Pearl Capsule Edition and the Urus Graphite Capsule Edition in the country this year itself.