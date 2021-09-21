Lamborghini India On Track For Record Sales In the 2021 Calendar Year

Automobili Lamborghini has been leading the supercar market in India when it comes to volumes, and the biggest reason for that is the company's super-luxury SUV - the Lamborghini Urus. In fact, by March 2021, the company had sold over 100 units of the Urus in India. Based on the growing demand for the super-luxury SUV, back in March 2021, the Italian marquee had said that it hopes to have record sales in this calendar year. Now, the company has announced that it is very much on track to achieve that target, and as expected, the demand is fuelled essentially by Lamborghini Urus.

Commenting on the company's sales performance so far, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India told carandbike, "2020 was a challenging year for us but 2021 is looking good as of now. We are very much on track to hit another record as of the end of September 2021 and we will close this year again with a strong growth in sales"

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India says 2020 was a challenging year for the company but 2021 is looking good as of now

Now, with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resultant nationwide lockdown, which went on for months, 2020 was certainly not an ideal year to compare the company's sales performance. A more apt comparison would be with 2019, and back then, the company sold 52 units for the entire calendar year. And compared to the first half of 2019, Lamborghini has recorded a growth of 20 per cent in H1 2021.

Riding on this strong demand, the company even plans to fast-track the launch of new products in India. Confirming this news, Sharad Agarwal said, "We have seen very good demand in India and hence plan to bring new models faster to the country. Lamborghini has a strong fan following in India and the way we can reward our audience is by bringing cars faster and maybe at the same time as other markets globally."

Compared to the first half of 2019, Lamborghini has recorded a growth of 20 per cent in H1 2021

In 2021 alone, Lamborghini has launched the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder, the Huracan STO, along with a Urus Pearl Capsule Edition and Urus Graphite Capsule Edition in India. Globally, Lamborghini plans to electrify its entire line-up by 2024, offering hybrid powertrains, whereas, by the end of this decade it aims to launch the first fully electric Lamborghini as well.