Lamborghini Invencible, Autentica Mark The Final Outing For The Naturally Aspirated V12

The two one-off models are Lamborghini’s last car to get the marque’s V12 engine with future models set to get electrification.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
07-Feb-23 03:32 PM IST
Highlights
  • One-off coupe and roadster based on the Lamborghini Aventador
  • Marks the last outing for the current V12 engine
  • Models take design inspiration from previous Lamborghinis

Lamborghini has revealed two one-off special models as a final send-off to the brand’s iconic V12 engine. With the Aventador’s production now ended, the Autentica roadster and Invencible coupe are the last opportunity for anyone to get Lamborghini’s petrol-only naturally aspirated V12 engine with the company’s upcoming flagship confirmed to get an electrified powertrain.

Based on the Aventador’s carbon fibre monocoque platform, the two one-off specials borrow design cues from the Lamborghini’s of the past including a front end inspired by models such as Reventon and Veneno while also featuring the Ypsilon design elements from the from the Sian. Additionally, the Invencible’s rear wing draws inspiration from the Gallardo-based Sesto Elemento. The roadster meanwhile gets its own unique design with a ducktail inspired unit with prominent vertical fins.

Hexagonal design elements are dotted across the exterior design from the unique daytime light patterning on the front to the three individual tail-lamp design and the exhaust.

The cabin follows a minimalist theme with extensive use of carbon fibre, no central touchscreen and 3D printed elements such as the hexagonal air-con vents. The digital instrument panel is the only display in the cabin. Both cars get their own unique colourways for the exterior and interior.

The powerplant is the familiar rear-mid mounted 6.5-litre V12 from the Aventador pushing out 769 bhp and 720 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all-four wheels via a 7-speed automatic gearbox. Lamborghini has not revealed a 0-100 kmph sprint time though we expect it to be around the same mark as the Aventador Ultimae if not quicker.

The two one-off creations are already spoken for with the buyers having been involved in the design process of the vehicles from the very beginning.

