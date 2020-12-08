New Cars and Bikes in India
Lexus Electric SUV Teased With Drivetrain Tech 

Lexus hasn't announced a timeline or plan for the production of the vehicle -- but this is in line with the company's original plans of releasing its first EV in 2021.

Sahil Gupta
Highlights

  • Lexus has teased Its first electric SUV
  • This could also ba the first EV for Toyota as a group
  • The car will also come along with new drivetrain technology
Toyota's luxury brand Lexus is teasing a new electric SUV which has its new 'DIRECT4' drivetrain technology. Toyota which was one of the pioneers of cars based on sustainable energy - with vehicles like the Prius has in the recent times fallen behind with its electrification efforts. This unveil of new drivetrain technology could mean something of a catch-up attempt by the Japanese giant. 

This is all the more important for a brand like Lexus which operates in the luxury segment where differentiation is very important. 

Lexus is lagging behind in EV technology

"DIRECT4 precisely controls the delivery of drive torque from the front and rear electric motors and braking force to all four wheels. By automatically adjusting the balance of front and rear-wheel drive, the system adapts the driving conditions to the driver's intentions, changing the driving feel and giving the car the best driving posture. The system uses a front and rear e-axle, each featuring a high-torque electric motor and transaxle, focusing on optimum drive force distribution. As the motor is directly connected to the wheels by a single driveshaft, it operates without delay," announced Lexus in a statement.
 
Lexus hasn't announced a timeline or plan for the production of the vehicle -- but this is in line with the company's original plans of releasing its first EV in 2021. Alongside Lexus, its parent Toyota has said that it will unveil an all-new electric SUV in 2021. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

