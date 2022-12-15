Lexus Sets Up Its Brand Experience Centre In Coimbatore

Lexus India opened its one-of-a-kind, Meraki-inspired brand experience centre in Coimbatore. The company says the design of the new experience centre takes inspiration from the city's trade legacy which is an amalgamation of its textile industry and a long-lived passion for motorsport combined with the Japanese spirit of precision, perfection, and subtle luxury. The new experience centre features several design elements inspired by Lexus cars such as the distinctive spindle design among others.

Naveen Soni, President - Lexus India said, “We have always believed in establishing stronger ties with our guests, and we are delighted to announce the inauguration of our new brand space in Coimbatore, just a few months after the introduction of our brand space in Gurugram. With the opening of numerous facilities across the country, this innovative concept gets us one step closer to welcoming many more of our guests on a journey of luxury, uniqueness, and amazing experiences with Lexus.”

The pièce-de-résistance is the mural in the Zen court that represents a deconstructed portrayal of the famous bull race tradition of southern India with specially designed carts, drawing parallels to the Lexus engine that is energy efficient and has a low carbon footprint while enhancing the rider's excitement and experience. In line with the brand’s ethos of creating a better tomorrow through sustainable design, the use of "soot" powdered in the cast in-situ concrete floor and the Zen court wall add to energy efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly structure. This also contributes to reduced carbon footprint in a small way.

The Lexus Meraki - Coimbatore joins the current network of Lexus Brand Spaces in Gurugram and the Lexus Guest Experience Centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and an upcoming one in Kochi, along with the Lexus virtual guest experience centre that will soon be hosted on the Lexus India website bringing the Lexus brand and its offering closer to the discerning luxury consumer located across India. With the opening of the Lexus Meraki in Coimbatore, Lexus India establishes its footprint in 13 cities with 15 guest touchpoints across India.