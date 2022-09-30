Lexus India Opens Its Service Points In Five New Cities

Lexus India has added five new ‘Lexus Service Points’ to its total service points in the country. In phase 1 of the expansion, Lexus has opened its new service points at Coimbatore, Madurai, Kozhikode, Pune, and Lucknow, while seven new touchpoints are slated to open in phase 2 by early next year. The after-sales services at these Lexus Service points will be provided for most of the models in the Lexus product line-up. The new Lexus Service Points will add to the network of service centres currently in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai, and Chandigarh.

Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “Incorporating elements of hospitality and exceptional services, the Lexus service points will ensure comprehensive service and care for the Lexus cars of our guests by our well-trained technicians. We will continue to strengthen after-sales services and provide facilities that foster our guest’s overall experience.”

Since its launch in 2017, Lexus has been providing experiences to its guests in India. At Lexus, guests’ needs are anticipated and met thereby providing a delightful experience, and this is seen across every segment of the brand, from meticulously designed products to Guest Experience Centres (GEC), that are crafted for the guests to experience the Lexus lifestyle from the moment they step inside.