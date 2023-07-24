LG Chem Introduces New Gen Battery That Increases Lifespan by 30% and Capacity by 10%

LG Chem has announced the commencement of Korea's first mass production for single-crystal high-nickel cathodes. The production is taking place at LG Chem's cathode plant situated in Cheongju. The company plans to begin shipping the first batch to global clients starting this July. Furthermore, LG Chem aims to expand the production line for single-crystal high-nickel cathodes to its Gumi plant by 2027, with a targeted annual production scale exceeding 50,000 tons.



During the initial phases, LG Chem will combine single-crystal cathode materials with conventional cathode materials in a 2:8 ratio. Subsequently, the company plans to gradually transition to cathodes comprising 100% single-crystals. Moreover, LG Chem aims to broaden the application of these cathode materials to next-generation batteries, including the 4680 cylindrical cells, which possess external dimensions of 46 millimetres in diameter and 80 millimetres in height, replacing the existing pouch-type batteries.

Single-crystal high-nickel cathodes are fabricated using individual particles of various metals such as nickel, cobalt, and manganese. These cathodes are anticipated to play a crucial role in addressing the main challenges of next-generation batteries, primarily related to lifespan and capacity. By employing single-crystal high-nickel cathodes, battery lifespan can be enhanced by over 30%, and the capacity can be increased by 10% or even higher.

LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol said, “We believe single-crystal high-nickel cathodes are a game-changing innovation in the future battery material market and also the key to solving our customers’ pain points. LG Chem will lead the market with advanced battery material technology and diversified product portfolio to become the largest integrated battery materials provider in the world.”



Written by: RONIT AGARWAL