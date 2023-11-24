Listed: Diesel-Automatic SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh

There used to be a buffet of affordable diesel-automatic options for car buyers just a few years ago. But the rising popularity of petrol as a fuel option has led to buyers moving away from the already depleting number of diesel-powered cars. But there are a few buyers who like the punch and fuel efficiency that a diesel engine provides. Here’s a quick list of all your options under Rs 15 lakh.





Tata Nexon

The latest Nexon offers an expansive array of powertrain options that is currently unmatched in its segment. Not only is it available in a petrol and EV guise, it can also be had with a diesel engine which is quite rare in the current scenario. The prices of the Nexon diesel range between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp/260 Nm) that is paired with a 6-speed AMT.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is another offering that has a vast list of powertrain and gearbox combinations. If you want a diesel-automatic, you will have to spend between Rs 13.05 lakh and Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with a 1.5-litre (114.5 bhp/ 250 Nm) diesel engine that is paired with a more sophisticated 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This is the only proper automatic transmission paired with a diesel in this list. It also offers the clutch less manual transmission which does away with the clutch pedal to make city driving more convenient.

Mahindra XUV300