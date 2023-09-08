Tata Nexon Facelift Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
2 mins read
08-Sep-23 02:54 PM IST
Highlights
- We drive the heavily updated Tata Nexon Facelift
- It gets a completely revamped interior and exterior
- Engine options stay the same as before
It was in September 2017 that Tata Motors launched the Nexon, and with time it became one of the highest selling SUVs in India, selling more than 5 lakh units till date. No doubt, it is an important product for the company, and which is why we were invited to Jaipur to test drive the new Tata Nexon facelift. I am almost inclined to call it a new-generation model, but that tag will have to wait when the platform changes. For now, we will call it a heavily facelifted model.
Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift Review
It looks fresh, futuristic and much more contemporary!
The front end is a world apart from the outgoing model
The LED bar connecting the two taillamps is a new feature and it looks cool
Not much changes when you see the car from the side. The 16-inch alloy wheels are new of course.
The cabin has been revised thoroughly, taking design inspirations from the Curvv concept
The new touchscreen and the two-spoke steering wheel add a sense of freshness to the cabin
Controls for AC and 360 degree camera are given on a haptic panel
The instrument cluster is fully digital now and also gets map mirroring function
360 degree surround view is a nice touch! The resolution is quite nice
Ventilated seats are a boon in a hot country like India
Quality and fit & finish at few places was below par. Piano black finishes will need a lot of effort for cleaning and maintenance
We quite like the purple upholstery on the Nexon facelift!
The rotary knob for toggling between the driving modes stays the same as before
The petrol engine is the same as before, a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo unit
Slight lag at the bottom end apart, the Nexon is actually enjoyable to drive
There is enough power on tap for you to make quick overtakes
Between the petrol and the diesel, our recommendation would be the petrol
Ride and handling are Tata Nexon's forte and this is continued on the new Nexon too
The subcompact SUV space in India is a good example of near perfect competition and the upgrades that the Nexon gets, make it a strong contender in the segment
It is easy to recommend the new Tata Nexon facelift, if you are in the market for a new car that costs below Rs. 20 lakh