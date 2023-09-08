Tata Nexon Facelift Review: In Pictures

It was in September 2017 that Tata Motors launched the Nexon, and with time it became one of the highest selling SUVs in India, selling more than 5 lakh units till date. No doubt, it is an important product for the company, and which is why we were invited to Jaipur to test drive the new Tata Nexon facelift. I am almost inclined to call it a new-generation model, but that tag will have to wait when the platform changes. For now, we will call it a heavily facelifted model.

It looks fresh, futuristic and much more contemporary!

The front end is a world apart from the outgoing model

The LED bar connecting the two taillamps is a new feature and it looks cool

Not much changes when you see the car from the side. The 16-inch alloy wheels are new of course.

The cabin has been revised thoroughly, taking design inspirations from the Curvv concept

The new touchscreen and the two-spoke steering wheel add a sense of freshness to the cabin

Controls for AC and 360 degree camera are given on a haptic panel

The instrument cluster is fully digital now and also gets map mirroring function

360 degree surround view is a nice touch! The resolution is quite nice

Ventilated seats are a boon in a hot country like India

Quality and fit & finish at few places was below par. Piano black finishes will need a lot of effort for cleaning and maintenance

We quite like the purple upholstery on the Nexon facelift!

The rotary knob for toggling between the driving modes stays the same as before

The petrol engine is the same as before, a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo unit

Slight lag at the bottom end apart, the Nexon is actually enjoyable to drive

There is enough power on tap for you to make quick overtakes

Between the petrol and the diesel, our recommendation would be the petrol

Ride and handling are Tata Nexon's forte and this is continued on the new Nexon too

The subcompact SUV space in India is a good example of near perfect competition and the upgrades that the Nexon gets, make it a strong contender in the segment

It is easy to recommend the new Tata Nexon facelift, if you are in the market for a new car that costs below Rs. 20 lakh