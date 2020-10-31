Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing

The Mahindra Atom electric quadricycle will be launched towards the end of the current financial year

The all-electric, Mahindra Atom quadricycle, was recently spotted testing in India. While we have already seen the pre-production concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, based on the camouflage, the production version could come with some visual updates. The company has already announced that the new Atom electric quadricycle will be launched towards the end of the current financial year, most likely by March 2021. Furthermore, the carmaker has also confirmed that the new, Mahindra Atom, will be targeted towards first- and last-mile connectivity in India.

The new, Mahindra Atom EV, will be targeted towards first- and last-mile connectivity in India.

The new Mahindra Atom gets a boxy design and is built on a monocoque chassis, and comes with a massive windscreen along with larger windows. The Atom also gets large outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) on each side, along with large headlamps, taillamps with indicators and small wheels with short overhangs. The two-door vehicle comes with a driver's seat, with a 3-point seatbelt, and a bench seat at the back that can seat up to 3 passengers. That one gets 2-point seatbelts.

The cabin will also come with an air-con system, 4G capability with connected technology, and a mobile docking station, possibly as an accessory. The model we saw at the Auto Expo also came with a rear touchscreen entertainment unit for passengers. As it will be targeted towards fleet owners, Mahindra will also offer a telematics system that will allow buyers to track the Atom and get vehicle information like charging time and range via a mobile application.

The Mahindra Atom electric quadricycle will be assembled at the company's Bengaluru plant

The production-spec Mahindra Atom will be assembled at the company's Bengaluru plant from where all low voltage models are rolled out. Going by the classification of quadricycle vehicles, the Atom will have a power output of less than 15 kW and the top-speed will be limited to 70 kmph. It's likely to come with a single-speed transmission with a rotary dial to offer forward, neutral and reverse function.

Image Source: Indian Auto

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.