Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Mahindra has recently rolled out its 1,00,000th Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The brand took 16 months to achieve this milestone.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

27-Sep-23 03:23 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Maxx Pik-Up City has been a significant contributor to this milestone
  • Mahindra has successfully sold over two million Pik-Up units since 2001
  • The automaker took 16 months to achieve this feat

Mahindra & Mahindra has achieved a significant milestone with the rollout of its 100,000th Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The company launched the Maxx Pik-Up City on August 10, 2022, which, according to the automaker, has been a significant contributor to this milestone. In addition to this production milestone, Mahindra also mentioned that it has successfully sold over two million Pik-Up units since the model’s initial launch in 2001.

 

In the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra launched a series of eight distinct models in April 2023. This expanded the Bolero MaXX range with a fresh MaXX HD lineup and introduced new variants within the City series, all designed to offer enhanced payload capacities. Additionally, the range offers flexibility with choices between diesel and CNG variants, aiming to cater to a broader spectrum of customer preferences.

 

Also Read: New Mahindra Bolero MaXX HD Launched In India; Bolero MaXX City Gets New Variants

 

Nallinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Achieving the 1 lakh production milestone in such a brief period is a clear reflection of the trust and confidence of our customers. Our clean focus on understanding and catering to the unique demands of the Indian market has helped us elevate the customer experience in the commercial vehicle segment. We look forward to delivering distinctive value to customers with a pick-up range that is both technologically advanced and highly versatile."

 

 

The Bolero MaXX City and Bolero MaXX HD models are both equipped with 2.5-litre diesel engines, available in different states of tune ranging from 70 bhp and 200 Nm to 80 bhp and 220 Nm. These vehicles are configured with seating for three individuals (driver + 2 passengers) and incorporate Mahindra's iMaXX-connected solutions.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 1,00,000 Units Production Milestone 

 

Mahindra's iMaXX telematics solution adds advanced connectivity features, facilitating efficient fleet monitoring and management for businesses. Furthermore, the range enhances driver comfort with height-adjustable seats and improves visibility through cornering lamps. It also boasts a spacious 10-foot cargo area (3050mm) and is equipped with 7R16 tyres designed to handle various terrains.

