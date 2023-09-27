Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
27-Sep-23 03:23 PM IST
Highlights
- The Maxx Pik-Up City has been a significant contributor to this milestone
- Mahindra has successfully sold over two million Pik-Up units since 2001
- The automaker took 16 months to achieve this feat
Mahindra & Mahindra has achieved a significant milestone with the rollout of its 100,000th Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The company launched the Maxx Pik-Up City on August 10, 2022, which, according to the automaker, has been a significant contributor to this milestone. In addition to this production milestone, Mahindra also mentioned that it has successfully sold over two million Pik-Up units since the model’s initial launch in 2001.
In the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra launched a series of eight distinct models in April 2023. This expanded the Bolero MaXX range with a fresh MaXX HD lineup and introduced new variants within the City series, all designed to offer enhanced payload capacities. Additionally, the range offers flexibility with choices between diesel and CNG variants, aiming to cater to a broader spectrum of customer preferences.
Also Read: New Mahindra Bolero MaXX HD Launched In India; Bolero MaXX City Gets New Variants
Nallinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Achieving the 1 lakh production milestone in such a brief period is a clear reflection of the trust and confidence of our customers. Our clean focus on understanding and catering to the unique demands of the Indian market has helped us elevate the customer experience in the commercial vehicle segment. We look forward to delivering distinctive value to customers with a pick-up range that is both technologically advanced and highly versatile."
The Bolero MaXX City and Bolero MaXX HD models are both equipped with 2.5-litre diesel engines, available in different states of tune ranging from 70 bhp and 200 Nm to 80 bhp and 220 Nm. These vehicles are configured with seating for three individuals (driver + 2 passengers) and incorporate Mahindra's iMaXX-connected solutions.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 1,00,000 Units Production Milestone
Mahindra's iMaXX telematics solution adds advanced connectivity features, facilitating efficient fleet monitoring and management for businesses. Furthermore, the range enhances driver comfort with height-adjustable seats and improves visibility through cornering lamps. It also boasts a spacious 10-foot cargo area (3050mm) and is equipped with 7R16 tyres designed to handle various terrains.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mahindra Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR
2 hours ago
Lexus is expected to reveal price figures for the LM in India by the end of 2023
2 hours ago
The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.
2 hours ago
With booking commenced, the limited edition Activa will be available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships but only for a limited duration
5 hours ago
Mahindra has recently rolled out its 1,00,000th Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The brand took 16 months to achieve this milestone.
3 hours ago
This 'Inspired by Cinque Terre' Phantom is a one-of-a-kind commission, destined for a collector's collection, and will not be replicated
4 hours ago
This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers
4 hours ago
Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.
5 hours ago
The renaming of the adventure bike line-up to Enduro Veloce will be more conventional in the sense of MV Agusta’s model line-up, rather than creating a sub-brand under the Lucky Explorer name.
7 hours ago
The Toyota-badged derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 1-year warranty on official accessories
3 hours ago
This 'Inspired by Cinque Terre' Phantom is a one-of-a-kind commission, destined for a collector's collection, and will not be replicated
4 hours ago
This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers
4 hours ago
Indian auto major Tata Motors reported a drop of 25 per cent in domestic sales at 38,057 units in November 2019. The automaker saw a sharp decline in volumes for passenger and commercial vehicles when compared to the 50,470 units sold during the same month last year. The automaker witnesses a constant decline in volumes despite a positive festive season, even as the auto sector has shown signs of recovery over the past month. In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata's volumes dropped to 10,400 units in November this year, a drop of 39 per cent over 16,982 units that were sold in November last year.
4 hours ago
Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.
5 hours ago
The renaming of the adventure bike line-up to Enduro Veloce will be more conventional in the sense of MV Agusta’s model line-up, rather than creating a sub-brand under the Lucky Explorer name.