New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra Confirms Restructuring At North American Unit; Says Focus Now On 2021 Roxor Launch

The company said that Mahindra Automotive North America or MANA, is currently evaluating options for making the organisation leaner and optimising performance and productivity. Thus it has combined some of the job roles and has reduced the resultant redundant job roles.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
MANA says it has combined some of the job roles and has reduced the resultant redundant job roles expand View Photos
MANA says it has combined some of the job roles and has reduced the resultant redundant job roles

Highlights

  • MANA is currently evaluating options for making the organisation leaner
  • Mahindra's Noth American unit says it has combined some of the job roles
  • It's current focus is focus towards the launch of the 2021Roxor SUV

Following recent media reports that claimed Mahindra has cut more than half of the workforce at its North American unit, the company has now confirmed to carandbike that the unit is going through a restructuring process. The company said that Mahindra Automotive North America or MANA, is currently evaluating options for making the organisation leaner and optimising performance and productivity. Replying to our email, a Mahindra spokesperson said, "Given the current circumstances, MANA has combined some of the job roles and has taken the most difficult decision to reduce the resultant redundant job roles."

q10egmmc

Mahindra is currently evaluating options for making the organisation leaner and optimising performance and productivity

Earlier reports suggested that the cuts were as high as two-thirds of the total staffing. Now, Mahindra is reportedly reviewing its businesses in a drive to conserve capital and retain only those that make money or have the potential to be profitable. In fact, in the company's statement, the Mahindra spokesperson said, "At Mahindra Automotive North America, we chose not to bid for the USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle program and some of the non-core work has also been de-prioritized."

Also Read: U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case

Mahindra has also been in a long legal battle with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), following the latter's claim that the Roxor off-road SUV violates the "trade dress" of FCA's Jeep Wrangler SUV. However, since then Mahindra has made several changes to the design of its vehicle, and in December 2020, a U.S. regulator ruled that Mahindra's new design for the Roxor does not infringe the intellectual property rights of FCA's Jeep brand. So, given the fact that the company is now allowed to sell the Roxor in the United States, MANA is shifting its focus towards the launch of the 2021 model.

Newsbeep
vq3rento

Mahindra Automotive North America or MANA's current focus is towards the launch of the 2021 Roxor off-road SUV

0 Comments

Hinting at the possibility of hiring new personnel for the for its upcoming projects the Mahindra spokesperson said, "The Detroit centre will continue the future-ready work on new, 'Born Electric' platforms and is preparing for the launch of the New Roxor 2021, for which we continue to retain as well as bring in new and relevant skilled talent." Additionally, talking about other MANA projects, the spokesperson also said, "Design and engineering work on a new vehicle codenamed Z101 is now completed as the product readies to be launched in India." As we already know, Z101 is the codename for the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio, which is slated to be launched in India in Financial Year 2021-22.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Mahindra Cars

  • Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra Thar Without Roof
    Mahindra Thar Without Roof
  • Mahindra Thar With Roof
    Mahindra Thar With Roof
  • Scorpio Front Side Profile
    Scorpio Front Side Profile
  • Scorpio Front Profile
    Scorpio Front Profile
  • Scorpio Front Grille
    Scorpio Front Grille
  • Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
    Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
  • Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
    Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
  • Mahindra Bolero Grill
    Mahindra Bolero Grill
  • Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
    Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
  • Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
    Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
  • Striking Led Drls
    Striking Led Drls
  • Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
    Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
  • Mahindra Supro Side Front
    Mahindra Supro Side Front
  • Mahindra Supro Front
    Mahindra Supro Front
  • Mahindra Supro Rear
    Mahindra Supro Rear
  • New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
    New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
  • New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
    New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
  • New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
    New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
  • Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
    Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
  • Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
    Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
  • Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
    Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
Porsche Celebrates 25 Years Of The Boxster With Limited Edition Model
Porsche Celebrates 25 Years Of The Boxster With Limited Edition Model
New 2021 Tata Safari Images Surface From Plant Ahead Of Launch
New 2021 Tata Safari Images Surface From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Tesla To Set-up Operations In Bengaluru, Registers Indian Subsidiary
Tesla To Set-up Operations In Bengaluru, Registers Indian Subsidiary
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities