Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches 30 New Used Car Stores In One Day

The strategy in this has been very clear as the company is targeting Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities given how well placed they are when compared to the metros; some of which are still under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic

If you haven't read the carandbike survey yet, well, now is the time you get down to reading the findings. The survey clearly showed a strong headway for the used car market and a host of consumers are likely to change their buying decision from a new car to a used car. Knowing well how the used car market is going to play out, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), launched 34 new stores, across the country on one day. Of course, this was a digital launch and the cities that the company has opened stores include, Roorkee, Nashik, Pondicherry, Trichy, Dehradun, Mau, Agra, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Aurangabad, Ghaziabad and Ahmedabad. There are 7 to 8 dealers more coming very soon and that is very encouraging, considering that the used car business in the country has been rather unorganised. 

dp5e2eh8

After today's 34 outlet launches, MFCWL will open 7 to 8 stores more in the coming months

MFCWL is taking all precautions to further allay any hygiene and sanitization concerns among their customers with regard to their new purchase. The company will provide a sanitation kit with each car sold at its stores. The kit will contain 2 face masks, a pair of gloves, car disinfection spray and a hand sanitizer along with a step-by-step manual on the process to be followed to sanitize the vehicle.

The new stores will offer all the facilities and services including used-car sales, 118-point inspection to quote and buy the actual car value for a consumer looking to sell their car, warranty on Mahindra Certified used cars, easy finance and hassle-free RTO transfer.
 

