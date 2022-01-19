Mahindra Gives Paralympics Medallist Avani Lekhara Custom Built XUV700 Gold Edition

Mahindra & Mahindra has presented a special custom-built XUV700 Gold Edition to Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist, Avani Lekhara. The special XUV700 comes with a custom-made front driver and passenger seats that offer easy access to people with disabilities. Back in August 2021, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra had announced that the company will present Lekhara with a special SUV to commemorate her winning gold in the Women's 10 metres AR Standing SH1 final. It was the first-ever gold for India in Shooting Para sport, and Avani had also set a new Paralympic record of 249.6 metres.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra To Gift Gold Medallist Avani Lekhara First SUV For People With Disabilities

Thank you @anandmahindra sir and the entire team at @Mahindra_Auto involved in making this customised car! Cars like these are a big step towards a more Inclusive India and I also look forward to many more of these on road!@MahindraXUV700 pic.twitter.com/sT89oAScui — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा (@AvaniLekhara) January 19, 2022

Avani who recently posted photos of herself with the car on social media, thanked both Aanand Mahindra and Mahindra Group for the gesture. In her post she said, "Thank you Anand Mahindra sir and the entire team at Mahindra Auto involved in making this customised car! Cars like these are a big step towards a more Inclusive India and I also look forward to many more of these on road!"

Mahindra has presented Lekhara with the SUV to commemorate her winning gold in the Women's 10 metres AR Standing SH1 final

The Mahindra XUV700 presented to Avani is equipped with special front seats that have two operations - forward and return. The forward function makes the seat move out of the vehicle and lowers down to ensure easy ingress and egress, while the return function moves the seat back inside. This function addresses a critical challenge faced by those who are disabled as it decreases the ingress and egress height and allows a smooth shift from the regular wheelchair to the special seat.

Also Read: Paralympian Sumit Antil Takes Delivery Of The Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition

The Mahindra XUV700 presented to Avani is equipped with a special seat that has two operations - forward and return, to ensure easy ingress and egress

Also Read: MG Motor India Presents Customised Hector SUV To Paralympics Medallist Bhavina Patel

Similar to the XUV700 Gold Editions, which were presented to medallist Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil, this too has been designed by Pratap Bose, the Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer of Mahindra. The SUV, which comes in Midnight Black shade, features special gold accents inside and out, and it also bears Avani's performance record, which can be seen in the form of a gold badge on the fender and tailgate, and golden thread embroidery on all six headrests and the front dashboard. The special XUV700 also comes with gold plated vertical slats on the front grille, gold plated Mahindra logo, and gold accents on seats and IP Panel which have been stitched with fine gold thread as accents.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition Delivered To Olympian Neeraj Chopra

The special Mahindra XUV700 comes in the Midnight Black shade and features special gold accents inside and out

The Mahindra XUV700 is the flagship SUV in the home-grown automaker's line-up. Prices for the XUV700 start at Rs. 12.95 lakh, going up to Rs. 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The SUV is offered in two engine options - a 2.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both come with the option for a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.