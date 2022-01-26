Mahindra Despatches 14,000 Units Of The XUV700

In October last year Mahindra had promised manuafcturing 14,000 units of the new Mahindra XUV700 by January and the India automaker has kept its word. The company has billed 14,000 units of the XUV700 by January 26, 2022 despite production being disrupted due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis. The company had received over 70,000 bookings for the new Mahindra XUV700 by Diwali itself and had expedited its production in a bid to meet the demand. Mahindra had said that it fixed the delivery dates in partnership with one of the top three global consulting companies using an algorithm based process.

Also Read: Grand SUV Comparison: Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar

The Mahindra XUV700 bagged over 70,000 bookings by Diwali last year.

Bookings for the new Mahindra SUV were first opened on October 7, 2021, and in just 57 minutes the company received an overwhelming 25,000 bookings for the 2021 Mahindra XUV700. The next day, on October 8, 2021 the company again received over 25,000 bookings in just two hours, the booking window opened, thus crossing the 50,000 bookings milestone in just two days, giving the company a business of over Rs. 10,000 crore. Deliveries happened in a combination of parameters including the quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, the ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints. The delivery timelines were communicated to customers by their respective dealerships for both petrol and diesel variants.

Also Read: Mahindra Gives Paralympics Medallist Avani Lekhara Custom Built XUV700 Gold Edition

Mahindra also presented a special custom-built XUV700 Gold Edition to Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist, Avani Lekhara.

Recently, Mahindra also presented a special custom-built XUV700 Gold Edition to Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist, Avani Lekhara. The special XUV700 comes with a custom-made front driver and passenger seats that offer easy access to people with disabilities.