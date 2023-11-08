Mahindra Launches New Jeeto Strong; Priced At Rs 5.28 lakh
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 8, 2023
Highlights
- Has a payload capacity of 815 kg for the diesel variant and 750 kg for the CNG variant.
- Offers mileage figures of 32 km/l in the diesel variant and 35 km/kg in the CNG variant.
- Priced at Rs 5.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).
Mahindra's commercial vehicle subsidiary, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has launched the new Jeeto Strong. The new Jeeto Strong gets an enhanced payload capacity and features while retaining Jeeto's reputation for fuel efficiency.
The diesel variant of Jeeto Strong provides a payload capacity of 815 kg, an increase of 100 kg over Jeeto Plus. The CNG version offers a 750 kg payload. The vehicle delivers claimed mileage figures of 32 km/litre for the diesel variant and 35 km/kg for the CNG variant as per the automaker.
Also Read: Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Reveals New Details
Notable features include electric vacuum pump-assisted brakes, a new digital instrument cluster, and upgraded suspension. Safety is addressed via free accidental insurance worth INR 10 lakh for the driver. A 3-year/ 72,000 km warranty has also been provided.
Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
Pricing starts at INR 5.28 lakh for the diesel trim and INR 5.55 lakh for CNG ex-showroom Pune. According to MLMML's Managing Director Suman Mishra, the Jeeto Strong with its increased payload and mileage will transform last-mile cargo transportation while enhancing driver partners' productivity and livelihoods.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mahindra Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.
1 hour ago
New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.
2 hours ago
The updated Tesla Model 3 gets the “Active Hood” feature to reduce pedestrian injuries in the event of a collision
3 hours ago
The selection committee comprising members of the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announced the decision to drop CryptoDATA RNF over repeated infractions and breaches.
3 hours ago
Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.
4 hours ago
The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3
4 hours ago
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades
6 hours ago
The new system aims to counterbalance Ducati's strategic advantage and address concerns from manufacturers about competitive disparities.
7 hours ago
It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.
7 hours ago
Tata Motors launches its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh, named Re.Wi.Re, with the capacity to dismantle 12,000 vehicles per year
7 days ago
The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering
12 days ago
Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025
18 days ago
The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.
1 month ago
The all-new Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India today and we have all the highlights from the launch event here. The SUV will come equipped with additional technology and safety features.
1 month ago
Mahindra appoints Pratap Bose as the Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly formed Global Design organisation. Bose will head both the India Design Studio as well as the upcoming global design centre in the UK.