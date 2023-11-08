Login

Mahindra Launches New Jeeto Strong; Priced At Rs 5.28 lakh

The Jeeto Strong has a claimed mileage of 32 km/l for the diesel variant and 35 km/kg for the CNG variant
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 8, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Has a payload capacity of 815 kg for the diesel variant and 750 kg for the CNG variant.
  • Offers mileage figures of 32 km/l in the diesel variant and 35 km/kg in the CNG variant.
  • Priced at Rs 5.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Mahindra's commercial vehicle subsidiary, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has launched the new Jeeto Strong. The new Jeeto Strong gets an enhanced payload capacity and features while retaining Jeeto's reputation for fuel efficiency. 


The diesel variant of Jeeto Strong provides a payload capacity of 815 kg, an increase of 100 kg over Jeeto Plus. The CNG version offers a 750 kg payload. The vehicle delivers claimed mileage figures of 32 km/litre for the diesel variant and 35 km/kg for the CNG variant as per the automaker. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Reveals New Details


Notable features include electric vacuum pump-assisted brakes, a new digital instrument cluster, and upgraded suspension. Safety is addressed via free accidental insurance worth INR 10 lakh for the driver. A 3-year/ 72,000 km warranty has also been provided.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India 


Pricing starts at INR 5.28 lakh for the diesel trim and INR 5.55 lakh for CNG ex-showroom Pune. According to MLMML's Managing Director Suman Mishra, the Jeeto Strong with its increased payload and mileage will transform last-mile cargo transportation while enhancing driver partners' productivity and livelihoods. 

