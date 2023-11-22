Login

Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV Spotted Testing, Reveals New Details

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

22-Nov-23 11:15 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share some components with the XUV700.
  • The XUV.e8 will come with an LED light bar at the front with subtle tweaks.
  • The XUV.e8 is scheduled for launch in December 2024.

Mahindra kicked off its new electric SUV strategy with the XUV400 but the company’s big game changer will arrive from next year onwards starting with the XUV.e8 electric SUV. The electric SUV was recently spotted testing down south on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. The latest images of the hidden test mule reveal new details about the upcoming offering. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share some design elements with the XUV700. The test mule features vertically stacked headlamp pods linked via a lightbar. The rear features taillamps identical to the XUV700, but we expect tweaks to the taillight cluster’s internals as well as the tailgate on the production-ready version. 

The spy shots also reveal three large screens in the cabin along with a new two-spoke multi-function steering wheel. Furthermore, the spy shots reveal a conventional automatic gear selector on the centre console and a second dial to change the drive modes. We expect a lot of the other features to be carried over, while the AdrenoX UI is likely to be updated for the infotainment system. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD

The new XUV.e8 is likely to be a rear-wheel drive-only model and will come with a Valeo-sourced electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The motor is expected to produce about 170 kW (228 bhp) and 380 Nm of peak torque. A higher variant with up to 345 bhp is also said to be in the works. The electric SUV will be based on Mahindra’s new INGLO skateboard platform specifically developed for the next generation of electric offerings. The Mahindra XUV.e8 is scheduled for launch in December 2024 and will be later joined by its coupe alternative, the Mahindra XUV.e9, slated to arrive in April 2025. 


The upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 will primarily take on the Tata Harrier EV that’s scheduled to arrive earlier in 2024. It is expected to be priced in the Rs 35-40 lakh space. 


