Mahindra Launches New Sarpanch Plus Tractor Range In Maharashtra

Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector today announced the launch of its new Sarpanch Plus range of tractors in Maharashtra. As part of the range, the company has launched the Mahindra 575 Sarpanch Plus, which is an upgrade over the company's popular 575 Sarpanch tractor. In fact, compared to the older model, the new Sarpanch Plus offers 2 bhp more, higher peak torque and back-up torque, to cover more land quickly. The new Sarpanch Plus series will be available at Mahindra Tractor dealerships that have commenced operations across Maharashtra, however, given the COVID-19 situation, the company has also commenced online bookings for a token of ₹ 5000. The booking amount is only valid until June 30.

Speaking about the launch of the new Sarpanch Plus series, Hemant Sikka - President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "As leaders in the Indian tractor market, we at Mahindra have always been at the forefront of introducing the latest technologies and the new Sarpanch Plus series is a step in that direction. The new series is developed to meet the evolving demands of modern farmers by providing extra power, higher back-up torque, modern styling and best-in-class ergonomics. The latest ELS engine technology with higher power and fuel efficiency will enable farmers to improve their productivity and drive their earnings, thus enabling them to Rise".

The new Sarpanch Plus is offered in multiple options, with power outputs ranging from 30 bhp to 50 bhp. The tractor is powered by a 3.0-litre, four-cylinder engine offering a peak torque of 178.6 Nm, while mated to a constant mesh transmission with 8 forward gears and 2 reverse gears. The company claims that engine technology has now been designed to offer best-in-class fuel efficiency.

The new Sarpanch Plus series also comes with Mahindra's industry-first, 6-year warranty, which includes - 2 years of standard warranty on the entire tractor and 4 years of warranty on engine and transmission wear and tear item. Additionally, the new tractor range will also be available with special finance and customer schemes.

