Mahindra Sees Sharp Rise In Demand For Petrol SUVs

Utility vehicles is one segment where Mahindra has been a big player and consistently, with its product upgradation, it's brought in a number of SUVs that have made a mark and have a cult following in the country. The company's new-gen SUVs have been very successful for the company right from the Scorpio to the XUV500 and even the Thar and not the XUV300, which is the safest SUV in the country. But we have to say that it was the diesel engine that was the popular of the lot. Now however, there is a significant change as global crude oil prices start to sky rocket and petrol and diesel rates in the country reach a new high.

The Mahindra Thar petrol variant has received significant demand

Speaking during the announcement of Mahindra's Q3 FY2021 results, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto And Farm Sectors said that petrol has shown significant demand recently. He said, “On the XUV300, the petrol variant has done very well. In fact there is a lot of demand for it and the balance tilts in the favour of petrol with more than 50 per cent demand for it.”

He in fact, went on to state that even the Thar which was introduced in the petrol variant has received significant demand as 20 to 25 per cent of customers have opted for this model and this in a segment where diesel has reigned supreme all these years.

Mahindra recently launched the XUV300 Petrol AMT in India at ₹ 9.95 Lakh

In fact, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra said, “All our upcoming SUVs will come with both petrol and diesel engine options because we want to give the consumer the choice and come to know us as petrol engine pioneers as well.”

The company's upcoming SUVs include the new-generation models of the Scorpio and even the XUV500, all of which the company plans to launch in FY2022.

