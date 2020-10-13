New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years In India

The Maruti Alto brand has successfully completed twenty years in the Indian automotive space. The car has been the bestselling model for the last 16 years consecutively.

Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in the Indian market in 2000 expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in the Indian market in 2000

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the longest running nameplates in India
  • The Alto crossed a milestone of 40 lakh sales figure in August 2020
  • The Maruti Alto comes in both petrol and factory-fitted CNG options

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has completed 20 years in the Indian automotive market. Launched in the year 2000, the Maruti Suzuki Alto was an immediate success in India. Since then, it has been India's number one selling car for 16 consecutive years and being the company's most affordable offering has definitely helped it achieve that. Having sold over 40 lakh units of the Alto in India, Maruti Suzuki has also exported it to more than 40 countries across the globe to markets like Latin America, Africa and South Asia. 

8s5fd7rg

Maruti Suzuki Alto has made its mark in international markets as well

For two decades, the small car has extensively evolved and now cmplies with the stringent safety and emission norms in the country which is why it comes with ABS with EBD and dual airbags.  In addition to these premium features like dual-tone interiors, touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment system also make their way into the car. 

The Maruti Suzuki Alto became India's best selling car in the year 2004. Since then, it has never looked back. In 2008, Alto reached the 10 lakh sales mark in the country, followed by 20 lakh sales milestone in the next four years. The car crossed the 30 lakh mark in India in the year 2016 and just recently, it crossed the 40 lakh sales milestone. qejhlpt8

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in 2000 and it became India's No. 1 selling car in 2004

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Alto has strengthened its appeal with every upgrade and has become the preferred choice for first-time buyers. We've seen that nearly 76% of Alto customers have selected it as their first car in 2019-20 which has further increased to 84% for the current year. Today brand Alto is aptly positioned as 'Desh Ki Shaan', as it instils a strong emotion of pride amongst its 40 lakh customer base, a feat unmatched by any other car in India"

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was the first BS6 compliant entry-level car in India to comply with the latest safety features including crash and pedestrian safety regulation. The car is offered with a choice of petrol and factory-fitted CNG option with a fuel economy of 22.05 kmpl (petrol) and 31.56 km per kg (CNG).

