New Cars and Bikes in India

The Maruti Suzki Alto Has Been India's Best Selling Car For 16 Years; Over 38 Lakh Units Sold

When it was launched in 2000, the Alto was seen as a premium offering, as in many ways it was a replacement for the very popular Zen. True to Maruti Suzukis India strategy though, the Zen wasnt phased out but the Alto drove in alongside it.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Maruti Suzuki launched the BS6 compliant Alto in India in 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been a strong seller for the company ever since it's launch. It's now the best-selling car for the past 16 years in a row. Launched in September 2000, the Alto was popular amongst those who wanted a new car and one that was affordable too. The Alto's legacy spans across two decades and it's been India's bestselling car since 2004. When it was launched in 2000, the Alto was seen as a premium offering, as in many ways it was a replacement for the very popular Zen. True to Maruti Suzuki's India strategy though, the Zen wasn't phased out but the Alto drove in alongside it. Maruti Suzuki offered the Alto in two variants – the 796cc LX and the 1100 cc VX – that had the more powerful Wagon R engine, and better interiors. By 2001 Hyundai had upped the ante with power steering on the Santro, and the Alto (along with several Maruti models) also went the power steering way – adding an ‘i' to the variant names – hence we got LXi and VXi.

0tpfuh1o

The company has sold 38 lakh units of the Alto in India 

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.71 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG Launched

We have the numbers to tell you how popular it exactly was.  By 2008, Maruti Suzuki had sold 10 lakh units of the car, by 2012, sales had crossed the 20 lakh mark and in 2016, the company had managed to sell 30 lakh units of the car. It was not that the Alto didn't have rivals. Tata Motors' Nano, Renault's Kwid, all were worthy rivals but the Alto was clearly ahead of the rest in terms of sales.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto Now Available With Smartplay Studio

ea6v5b9g

The Alto provided a good sense of space for the family 

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Backed by a strong legacy, the Alto continues to appeal to customers across the length and breadth of the country, with 76% customers choosing it as their 1st car.”

The strength of the Alto nameplate allowed Maruti to relaunch a powerful engine variant when it drove in with the K10, although with the 998cc K-Series engine, unlike the erstwhile 1100c. The new look Alto 800 won the NDTV Car and Bike Entry Hatchback Award in 2013 – which validated the company's claim on how much work was carried out to alter the vehicle, despite maintaining the same platform. The Alto K10 also finally went under the scalpel two years later, with similar rejuvenated looks and the very important addition of the automated manual transmission variant.

0 Comments

The Alto remains India's largest selling car by volume for over a decade. It has also notched up other firsts like being the first car to achieve over 2,00,000 unit sales in a single year – in 2006 – a figure it hasn't dropped below for over a decade now.  

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
16%
Return To Poll

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Alternatives

Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.99 - 6.45 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.92 - 5.01 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.83 - 4.77 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 4.82 - 5.76 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.61 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
View More
x
Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale And Registration Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale And Registration Of BS4 Vehicles
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Select your City
or select from popular cities