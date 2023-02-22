Maruti Suzuki Eeco Van Crosses 10 Lakh Units Sales Mark In India

Maruti Suzuki India’s popular van, the Eeco, has crossed the 10 lakh unit sales milestone in India. First introduced in 2010, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available for both private car buyers as well as commercial vehicle applications – both passenger and cargo. In fact, the Eeco has surpassed the company’s very popular Omni has its highest-selling van in the country.

Commenting on the new sales feat, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94% market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years. Interestingly, the first 5 lakh sales milestone for Eeco took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under 5 years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country.”

Also Read: Updated Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 5.10 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered across 13 variants, including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance. The van is designed to cater to a wide range of consumer applications. The Eeco comes features like - reclining front seats, cabin air-filter (in A/C variants). The van also gets over 11 safety features such as engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD etc that make Eeco the preferred choice of customers.

Earlier in November 2022, Maruti Suzuki launched the Eeco with an updated 1.2-litre Dual Jet engine that was de-tuned for use in the van. The motor developed 80 bhp and 104.4 Nm of peak torque in petrol version, and 71 bhp and 95 Nm in CNG version.