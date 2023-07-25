Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Eeco Recalled Over Potential Steering Defect; 87,599 Vehicles Affected

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a voluntary recall for 87,599 units of the S-Presso hatchback and Eeco van. This voluntary recall has been issued to address a potential defect in a part of the steering tie rod in these vehicles. The company in its recall notice has not specified the exact split for the recalled units of the S-Presso and Eeco. Models affected by this recall were manufactured between July 5, 2021 and February 15, 2023.

In its recall notice, Maruti Suzuki said ‘It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling.’

A defective part in the steering tie rod may break and affect steerability, said Maruti in its recall notice.



Maruti Suzuki has communicated that owners of vehicles affected by this recall will receive a notification from an authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of faulty parts. These inspections and replacements will be provided free of cost by Maruti Suzuki.

This recall by the company is the third largest recall, and its fourth recall since the start of the calendar year, which means it has recalled 123,351 vehicles in total since January 2023.