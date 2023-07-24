  • Home
  • Maruti Suzuki’s Premium Retail Channel Nexa Completes 8 Years In India

Maruti Suzuki’s Premium Retail Channel Nexa Completes 8 Years In India

In a span of eight years, Nexa has delivered vehicles to over 2 million customers
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
24-Jul-23 04:35 PM IST
Highlights
  • Nexa was established by Maruti Suzuki as a premium retail chain
  • At present, there are about 460 Nexa showrooms across 280+ cities in India
  • Nexa's contribution to total Maruti Suzuki sales has increased

Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail channel, Nexa, has announced completing 8 years in the market. First launched in 2015, in the last 8 years, the company has created a network of over 460 Nexa showrooms, covering more than 280 cities across the country. During this period the Nexa retail channel delivered vehicles to over 2 million customers.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Review: The Most Expensive Maruti Yet!

 

Currently, the Nexa range has eight different products, including the Ignis compact hatch, Baleno premium hatchback, the Ciaz compact sedan, and three SUVs - the Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Fronx. Additionally, Nexa offers MPVs like the XL6 and the recently launched flagship model, the Invicto.

 

 

Speaking on the eighth anniversary of Nexa, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Driven by innovation and delivering global standards of automotive experiences, Nexa marked the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences in India. Conceptualised first in 2015, Nexa’s core philosophy aims to provide unique experiences along with innovative and intelligent technology through a diverse product portfolio. Nexa’s successful eight years with over 2 million happy customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us over the years."

In March 2023, Maruti Suzuki announced that its Nexa range of models had achieved a remarkable feat of crossing 2 million cumulative sales since its introduction in India back in 2015. The growth has been noteworthy, with 1 million sales achieved in 2019 and 1.5 million in 2021.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cumulative Sales Cross 20 Lakh Milestone

 

Nexa was established by Maruti Suzuki as a premium retail chain with a focus on providing customers with a "Premium Experience." The business model has proven successful for the automaker, contributing significantly to overall sales. Nexa's contribution to total Maruti Suzuki sales has increased from a mere 5 per cent in the first year of operations in 2015 to an impressive 31 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024.

 

