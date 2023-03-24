Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cumulative Sales Cross 20 Lakh Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Nexa range of models has crossed 2 million cumulative sales since it was first introduced in India back in 2015. Out of which, 1 million sales were achieved in 2019 and 1.5 Million in 2021. Maruti Suzuki established 'NEXA' as its premium retail chain where it could offer customers a 'Premium Experience'. So far, the 'Premium Experience' business model through Nexa dealerships has been successful for the Indo-Japanese automaker.

Speaking on this milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “NEXA was conceptualized in 2015 with a philosophy of providing unique experiences, along with innovative and intelligent technology through a diverse product portfolio. The success of NEXA reaching the 2 million sales milestone is a testimony of customer's love for our hi-tech and feature-packed offerings and premium experiences.

NEXA’S product range puts together a mix of technologies. Currently NEXA’S premium range offerings include models like Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and the latest Grand Vitara. While in the coming times we will see the most anticipated SUV the Jimny and Fronx under its umbrella. Both the upcoming models were showcased at the Auto expo 2023.

NEXA has stated that there was a significant increase in its contribution to total Maruti Suzuki sales, which went up from 5 per cent in 2015 to 20 per cent in 2022-2023. According to the company, 50 per cent of its customers are under 35 years of age.