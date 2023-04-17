Maruti Suzuki Launches Updated Super Carry; Gets More Powerful 1.2L Advanced K-Series Engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of the updated Super Carry which promises to be the most powerful vehicle in its segment. Along with this model, the manufacturer has also introduced a new CNG Cab Chassis variant. The Super Carry is a commercial mini pickup truck which was first launched in 2016 as Maruti Suzuki’s entry into the commercial vehicle space. The vehicle has since been immensely successful and managed to cross over 1.5 lakh sales in the Indian market.

The new Super Carry comes in two Gasoline and two CNG variants

Speaking about the new Super Carry launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success.”

The interior of the car gets a flat seat setup with a 3-spoke steering wheel and driver’s side visor as standard

The updated Super Carry comes with a range of new safety features like as front disc brakes, reverse parking sensors and seat belt reminders, along with a new engine immobiliser system. Maruti Suzuki also promises better driving comfort in the updated model with a larger steering wheel and smooth car-like gear shifts. In the interior, the vehicle gets a flat seat setup with a 3-spoke steering wheel and driver’s side visor as standard. It also comes with a 5 L emergency tank.

The Super Carry's Advanced K-Series engine produces 80 bhp and 104.4 Nm

The commercial vehicle is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 4-cylinder engine that delivers a Max Power of approximately 80 bhp @ 6000rpm and 104.4 Nm of Max Torque @ 2900rpm in the petrol model. The new engine is mated to an upgraded five-speed manual transmission. It is currently available in 4 variants that include two Gasoline and two CNG variants. The vehicle is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 5.30 lakh and goes up to Rs. 6.15 lakh.