  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Launches Updated Super Carry; Gets More Powerful 1.2L Advanced K-Series Engine

Maruti Suzuki Launches Updated Super Carry; Gets More Powerful 1.2L Advanced K-Series Engine

It promises to be the most powerful vehicle in its segment with power figures of 80 bhp and 104.4 Nm of torque.
By Sidharth Nambiar
17-Apr-23 01:02 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Launches Updated Super Carry; Gets More Powerful 1.2L Advanced K-Series Engine.jpg
Highlights
  • The Super Carry comes with safety features like front disc brakes, reverse parking sensors and seat belt reminders.
  • It is available in two Gasoline and two CNG variants
  • The vehicle is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 5.30 lakh and goes up to Rs. 6.15 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of the updated Super Carry which promises to be the most powerful vehicle in its segment. Along with this model, the manufacturer has also introduced a new CNG Cab Chassis variant. The Super Carry is a commercial mini pickup truck which was first launched in 2016 as Maruti Suzuki’s entry into the commercial vehicle space. The vehicle has since been immensely successful and managed to cross over 1.5 lakh sales in the Indian market.

The new Super Carry comes in two Gasoline and two CNG variants

Speaking about the new Super Carry launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success.”

The interior of the car gets a flat seat setup with a 3-spoke steering wheel and driver’s side visor as standard

The updated Super Carry comes with a range of new safety features like as front disc brakes, reverse parking sensors and seat belt reminders, along with a new engine immobiliser system. Maruti Suzuki also promises better driving comfort in the updated model with a larger steering wheel and smooth car-like gear shifts. In the interior, the vehicle gets a flat seat setup with a 3-spoke steering wheel and driver’s side visor as standard. It also comes with a 5 L emergency tank.

The Super Carry's Advanced K-Series engine produces 80 bhp and 104.4 Nm

The commercial vehicle is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT  4-cylinder engine that delivers a Max Power of approximately 80 bhp @ 6000rpm and 104.4 Nm of Max Torque @ 2900rpm in the petrol model. The new engine is mated to an upgraded five-speed manual transmission. It is currently available in 4 variants that include two Gasoline and two CNG variants. The vehicle is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 5.30 lakh and goes up to Rs. 6.15 lakh.

 

Related Articles
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 And Wagon R Receive Poor Ratings At Global NCAP Crash Test
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 And Wagon R Receive Poor Ratings At Global NCAP Crash Test
14 days ago
Auto Sales March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sells 170,071 Units
Auto Sales March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sells 170,071 Units
16 days ago
Maruti Suzuki Reaches New Milestone; Exports Over 25 Lakh Cars From India
Maruti Suzuki Reaches New Milestone; Exports Over 25 Lakh Cars From India
19 days ago
Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices To Pass On Input Cost Pressures
Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices To Pass On Input Cost Pressures
22 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner