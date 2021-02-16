Maruti Suzuki's Online End-To-End Car Financing Solution For Maruti Suzuki ARENA Customers

Buying a new car has its own high and all we wait for is that key to bliss and happiness. But car purchasing is a long and tiring process and financing is perhaps the most exhaustive and confusing of them all. Endless paperwork and evaluation for that one apt deal, takes the fun out of that experience and all we want is to get done with all the formalities and go out for a spin. Well! That's exactly what the Maruti Suzuki 'Smart Finance' is about. The idea here is to get done with the financing part in four easy steps while being in the comfort of your home. And now the carmaker has rolled out the car finance platform for Maruti Suzuki ARENA customers in 30+* cities across India.

Maruti Suzuki has already partnered with 12 financiers on its platform.

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is a one-stop convenient platform for customers and they also have the option to compare loan offerings from multiple financiers, enabling them to make an informed choice and plan their EMIs accordingly. Yes! Customers also have the choice of fully customising their loan details starting from the EMI, to adjusting the loan tenure & applicable interest and even selecting a preferred down-payment amount, everything in just few clicks.

With Maruti Suzuki's 'Smart Finance' now 24 out of 26 steps in the customer vehicle purchase journey have been digitised. Further, the carmaker has already partnered with 12 financiers including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank and HDB Financial Services. The company is also planning to collaborate with more financers in the near future, in a bid to provide a range of financing solutions while ensuring transparency at all steps along with real time loan status tracking.

*Available in 30+ cities including Delhi, NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada and Dehradun.

