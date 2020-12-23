New Cars and Bikes in India
search
SPONSORED

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform

Introduced in the carmaker's premium car brand Nexa, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, is India's first multi-financier, online car financing platform that has been designed to offer you end-to-end, real-time car financing options.

Carandbike Team By  Carandbike Team | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance service is available in 30 different cities across India expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance service is available in 30 different cities across India

Buying a new car is always exciting, however, it's also quite a tedious process. Right from the hours of research to selecting the best brand, to understanding and decoding the best finance options available to you. Well, worry not, because all that is about to change. Let us introduce you to Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, an online car financing platform where, all you have to do, is choose your favourite NEXA car, select a customised loan offer, and submit the documents online. The rest will be taken care for you.

What Is It?

Introduced in the carmaker's premium car brand NEXA, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, is India's first multi-financier, online car financing platform that has been designed to offer you end-to-end, real-time car financing options. Essentially, the new, Smart Finance service, helps you to simplify and digitalise your car finance process - right from selecting the right offer, to finalising all your loan paperwork and even getting your loan sanctioned - and that too, right from the comfort of your home.

How Does It Work?

So, how does it work? Well, the Smart Finance platform is hosted right on the Nexa website itself. So, no need to jump between multiple tabs. Login using your mobile number, just some basic details, select your desired model and dealer and that's it. The platform will show you any pre-approved loan offer that might be available for you, and if that suits your needs you can just go for it.

Otherwise, Smart Finance also offers you the option to get custom finance for your car. Just type in a few more details and Boom! the platform will give you a wide variety of loan options, offered by multiple financiers. It allows you to compare all the available options and customise your loan by adjusting the tenure and preferred down-payment amount, and select the best loan offer. It even tells you what the processing fees and service charges will be for each financer. Now that's what you call a transparent transaction.

Newsbeep
h1s3npj8

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance allows you to compare different finance options and customise your car loan.

Once you have selected the financer that best suits your needs, you can complete all the necessary formalities like, uploading all the necessary documents, with just a few clicks. During this process, the Nexa website will act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier. So, you can track the online status updates on the loan application process, in real-time, and get all the details regarding sanctioning of the loan on the website.

What Are You Wating For?

Surely, buying a new car cannot get easier than this. With the launch of the Smart Finance service, Maruti Suzuki India has created a finance platform that will make the car buying process, easy and seamless. Furthermore, the service is available in 30 different cities across India, and while presently it only caters to NEXA customers, Maruti Suzuki will soon introduce Smart Finance for ARENA customers as well. So, the only question is, what are you waiting for? Visit the Nexa website today to experience the new, smart way of buying cars for yourself.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Ford Tests Upcoming F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Prototype In Snow
Ford Tests Upcoming F-150 Electric Pickup Truck Prototype In Snow
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
LG And Magna Announce Billion Dollar Joint Venture In Electric Car Gear
LG And Magna Announce Billion Dollar Joint Venture In Electric Car Gear
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
Watch Tesla's MegaPack Project, The World's Largest Battery System, Come To Life
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
Honda Shine Breaches 90 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
India's Pravaig Emerges From Stealth Mode With Extinction MKII
India's Pravaig Emerges From Stealth Mode With Extinction MKII
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
McLaren Sabre Hypercar Revealed; Only 15 Units Will Be Made
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Sun Mobility Aims To Set Up 100 EV Battery Swapping Stations In Bengaluru By The End Of Next Year
Sun Mobility Aims To Set Up 100 EV Battery Swapping Stations In Bengaluru By The End Of Next Year
Sonalika Launches India's First Field Ready Electric Tractor - Tiger Electric
Sonalika Launches India's First Field Ready Electric Tractor - Tiger Electric
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Maruti Suzuki Swift Sales | New Tech To Replace Tolls | Tata-Marcopolo
02:59
Maruti Suzuki Swift Sales | New Tech To Replace Tolls | Tata-Marcopolo
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Dec-20 06:10 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Review
06:03
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Nov-20 02:23 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki September Sales, Renault Kwid Neotech, Gixxer Colours
03:29
Maruti Suzuki September Sales, Renault Kwid Neotech, Gixxer Colours
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Oct-20 07:52 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
03:21
Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 08:26 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sales, MG Motor Pre-Owned Cars, KTM 200 Duke USA Launch
03:33
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sales, MG Motor Pre-Owned Cars, KTM 200 Duke USA Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Aug-20 08:47 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Gurugram Plant, Honda Amaze Sales, Yamaha Online Sales
04:11
Maruti Suzuki Gurugram Plant, Honda Amaze Sales, Yamaha Online Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Aug-20 05:49 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Mahindra Thar
05:31
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Mahindra Thar
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Aug-20 08:38 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta, Hero Invests In Ather, S-Cross Petrol Bookings
03:32
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta, Hero Invests In Ather, S-Cross Petrol Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jul-20 06:36 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
03:20
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jul-20 05:06 PM IST
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities