Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform

Buying a new car is always exciting, however, it's also quite a tedious process. Right from the hours of research to selecting the best brand, to understanding and decoding the best finance options available to you. Well, worry not, because all that is about to change. Let us introduce you to Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, an online car financing platform where, all you have to do, is choose your favourite NEXA car, select a customised loan offer, and submit the documents online. The rest will be taken care for you.

What Is It?

Introduced in the carmaker's premium car brand NEXA, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, is India's first multi-financier, online car financing platform that has been designed to offer you end-to-end, real-time car financing options. Essentially, the new, Smart Finance service, helps you to simplify and digitalise your car finance process - right from selecting the right offer, to finalising all your loan paperwork and even getting your loan sanctioned - and that too, right from the comfort of your home.

How Does It Work?

So, how does it work? Well, the Smart Finance platform is hosted right on the Nexa website itself. So, no need to jump between multiple tabs. Login using your mobile number, just some basic details, select your desired model and dealer and that's it. The platform will show you any pre-approved loan offer that might be available for you, and if that suits your needs you can just go for it.

Otherwise, Smart Finance also offers you the option to get custom finance for your car. Just type in a few more details and Boom! the platform will give you a wide variety of loan options, offered by multiple financiers. It allows you to compare all the available options and customise your loan by adjusting the tenure and preferred down-payment amount, and select the best loan offer. It even tells you what the processing fees and service charges will be for each financer. Now that's what you call a transparent transaction.

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance allows you to compare different finance options and customise your car loan.

Once you have selected the financer that best suits your needs, you can complete all the necessary formalities like, uploading all the necessary documents, with just a few clicks. During this process, the Nexa website will act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier. So, you can track the online status updates on the loan application process, in real-time, and get all the details regarding sanctioning of the loan on the website.

What Are You Wating For?

Surely, buying a new car cannot get easier than this. With the launch of the Smart Finance service, Maruti Suzuki India has created a finance platform that will make the car buying process, easy and seamless. Furthermore, the service is available in 30 different cities across India, and while presently it only caters to NEXA customers, Maruti Suzuki will soon introduce Smart Finance for ARENA customers as well. So, the only question is, what are you waiting for? Visit the Nexa website today to experience the new, smart way of buying cars for yourself.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.