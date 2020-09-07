Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut

Maserati has put out a new teaser of the upcoming MC20 supercar ahead of its official debut. The new mid-engined sports car from the Italian marque is slated to be unveiled on September 9, 2020, and the new teaser gives us a glimpse of the car's camouflaged front section and the LED headlights. We also get to see a single wiper blade and the right-side wing mirror which is also camouflaged. The Maserati MC20 will also come with large air intakes. The MC20 means Maserati Corse 2020 and celebrates the brand's return to racing.

The company has said that the new MC20 will mark the start of a new era for Maserati in terms of both style and technology. Powering the new supercar will a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged motor that has been named 'Nettuno' and it was developed and built by Maserati in-house. The engine uses technology derived from Formula One cars and is tuned to churn out 621 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque.

Maserati says that the new powertrain comes with several Formula 1 derived innovative technologies. In fact, it uses dual spark plugs for each cylinder, and the secondary lateral spark plug is a straight lift from the Formula 1 cars, which will enable it to offer better performance and consumption. The powerplant has been designed to support electrification, which means a hybrid version of the Maserati MC20 is on the way eventually.

The Maserati MC20 was originally planned to make its global debut in May 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the company had to postpone the world premiere. The car is likely to go into production in 2021, and in addition to the coupe, more iterations, including a cabriolet and the aforementioned hybrid version, are also in the pipeline.

