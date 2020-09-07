New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut

The new Maserati MC20 mid-engined sports car is slated to be unveiled on September 9, 2020, and the new teaser gives us a glimpse of the car's camouflaged front section and the LED headlights.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The MC20 means Maserati Corse 2020 and celebrates the brand's return to racing

Highlights

  • The Maserati MC20 is slated to be unveiled on September 9, 2020
  • The Maserati MC20 will get a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine
  • A lot of Formula 1 derived technology has gone into its development

Maserati has put out a new teaser of the upcoming MC20 supercar ahead of its official debut. The new mid-engined sports car from the Italian marque is slated to be unveiled on September 9, 2020, and the new teaser gives us a glimpse of the car's camouflaged front section and the LED headlights. We also get to see a single wiper blade and the right-side wing mirror which is also camouflaged. The Maserati MC20 will also come with large air intakes. The MC20 means Maserati Corse 2020 and celebrates the brand's return to racing.

The company has said that the new MC20 will mark the start of a new era for Maserati in terms of both style and technology. Powering the new supercar will a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged motor that has been named 'Nettuno' and it was developed and built by Maserati in-house. The engine uses technology derived from Formula One cars and is tuned to churn out 621 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Maserati Showcases New Nettuno Engine, To Make Its Debut In MC20 Sportscar

Maserati says that the new powertrain comes with several Formula 1 derived innovative technologies. In fact, it uses dual spark plugs for each cylinder, and the secondary lateral spark plug is a straight lift from the Formula 1 cars, which will enable it to offer better performance and consumption. The powerplant has been designed to support electrification, which means a hybrid version of the Maserati MC20 is on the way eventually.

Also Read: Maserati Announces Plans To Develop Its Electric Range

l5klgcbg

MC20 refers to Maserati Corse 2020 and celebrates the brand's return to racing

0 Comments

The Maserati MC20 was originally planned to make its global debut in May 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the company had to postpone the world premiere. The car is likely to go into production in 2021, and in addition to the coupe, more iterations, including a cabriolet and the aforementioned hybrid version, are also in the pipeline.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project
Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US, Gets New Features 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US, Gets New Features
Suzuki Samurai, Shogun Kits For Katana Launched In Australia Suzuki Samurai, Shogun Kits For Katana Launched In Australia
Mahindra Invests Rs. 12 Crore In Vehicle Performance Monitoring Start-up Mahindra Invests Rs. 12 Crore In Vehicle Performance Monitoring Start-up
Diesel Prices in Delhi Slashed By 11 Paise; Petrol Rates Remain Unchanged Diesel Prices in Delhi Slashed By 11 Paise; Petrol Rates Remain Unchanged
Australia Plans To Restart Production At Idled Car Factories To Pull It Out Of COVID Slump Australia Plans To Restart Production At Idled Car Factories To Pull It Out Of COVID Slump
Government Mulls Installing EV Chargers At Nearly 69,000 Fuel Pumps: Report Government Mulls Installing EV Chargers At Nearly 69,000 Fuel Pumps: Report
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
F1: AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly Shock's To Win At Monza As Mercedes Flounders F1: AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly Shock's To Win At Monza As Mercedes Flounders
F2: Dan TickTum's Sprint Race Win Disqualified In Italian GP; Ilott Promoted To Victory F2: Dan TickTum's Sprint Race Win Disqualified In Italian GP; Ilott Promoted To Victory
First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Delivered To The President Of India First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Delivered To The President Of India
Renault F1 To Be Rebranded Alpine-Renault In 2021  Renault F1 To Be Rebranded Alpine-Renault In 2021 
Exclusive: 2020 MG Gloster Features Revealed Ahead Of India Launch Exclusive: 2020 MG Gloster Features Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen's New Electric Car: Report
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen's New Electric Car: Report
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities