McLaren Recalls 600LT Coupe and Spider Models in Australia Over Potential Fire Hazard

The joint between the coolant pipe and the temperature sensor in these McLaren 600LT Coupe and Spider may not be adequately sealed resulting in a rise in the risk of coolant leakage and potential fires
04-Aug-23 05:22 PM IST
Highlights
  • 28 McLaren 600LT coupe and spider units were recalled in Australia due to coolant pipe issues.
  • Defective joint between the coolant pipe and temperature sensor poses a fire risk.
  • The affected models were manufactured were made in 2018 and 2019.

McLaren has issued a safety recall in Australia for its 600LT Coupe and Spider models due to a potential fire hazard. The fire can be caused by a defect in the coolant pipe and temperature sensor. The recall will be affecting a total of 28 vehicles in Australia. The safety hazard is caused by a manufacturing issue that could lead to coolant leaks and consequently vehicle fires. 

 

The company urges owners of the affected vehicles to act promptly and contact an authorized McLaren service center to have the necessary repairs performed free of charge. The affected models of 600LT were manufactured from 2018 to 2019. The joint between the coolant pipe and the temperature sensor in these McLaren 600LT Coupe and Spider may not be adequately sealed resulting in a rise in the risk of coolant leakage and potential fires. 

 

McLaren Australia has taken this issue seriously and has emphasized the potential risks that vehicle fires pose not only to drivers but also to passengers, and other road users. The safety recall request owners to contact an authorized McLaren service center as soon as possible to have the required repairs performed. By doing so customers can eliminate the fire risk and ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road. McLaren is taking responsibility for the issue and is offering the necessary repairs at no cost to the vehicle owners.

 

