Login

McLaren Unveils New Livery For 2024 F1 Season

New livery for 2024 features greater use of orange while the blue touches from 2023 have been dropped.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

    McLaren has pulled the wraps off its livery for the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season, introducing a sleek and revamped design for the MCL38. Departing from the light blue touches of previous years, the new livery boasts increased orange on the front wing and engine cover, featuring a geometric slash transitioning to black side pods. 
     

    Drawing inspiration from a special livery showcased in Singapore and Japan in 2023, McLaren also incorporates chrome driver number decals, reminiscent of the mid-2000s to mid-2010s.
     

     

    In a departure from traditional launch procedures, McLaren decided to reveal both the livery and launch specifications simultaneously, offering fans a fresh look at the team's visual identity. The MCL38's official launch is scheduled for February 14, aligning with McLaren's commitment to enhancing its marketing presence during the quieter period of new car launches.
     

    McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown expressed confidence in the team's preparations for the 2024 season, noting that the new livery responds to fan feedback, emphasising the distinctive papaya colour, and showcasing the team's commercial partners. Brown anticipates the upcoming season as a continued development process, expecting ongoing improvements throughout the year.
     

     

    Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri shared their excitement about the new livery and the prospects for the season ahead. Norris, heading into his sixth Formula 1 season, expressed optimism in building on the team's momentum from the previous year. Piastri, gearing up for his second F1 campaign, looks forward to competing in McLaren's iconic colours and contributing to memorable moments for fans.
     

    McLaren aims to capitalise on the positive trajectory established in 2023, where the team underwent significant organisational restructuring and technical changes under team boss Andrea Stella. The MCL38, benefiting from a brand-new wind tunnel and additional technical expertise, signifies McLaren's commitment to elevating performance standards and competing at the forefront of the grid. The official launch of the MCL38 is set for February 14, a week before pre-season testing begins.

    # McLaren# McLaren F1# McLaren F1 team# Formula 1# Formula 1 2024# F1
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
    8.0
    0
    10
    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    • 64,370 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.75 Lakh
    Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2022 Tata Nexon EV
    • 20,156 km
    • Electric
    • Automatic
    ₹ 15.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2016 Volvo V40
    • 75,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 12.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.6
    0
    10
    2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    • 12,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 48.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    • 65,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.25 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 35,249 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 7.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.3
    0
    10
    2018 Audi Q3
    • 88,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 18.45 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.6
    0
    10
    2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    • 53,763 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.95 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
    6.3
    0
    10
    2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    • 72,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.8
    0
    10
    2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    • 24,110 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 20.75 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Upcoming Bikes

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Lamborghini Delivers Over 10,000 Vehicles Globally In 2023; It’s Highest Ever
    Lamborghini Delivers Over 10,000 Vehicles Globally In 2023; It’s Highest Ever
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -13846 second ago

    The carmaker reported deliveries of over 100 units in India with best-ever numbers reported across all major regions.

    Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme
    Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -10832 second ago

    The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024

    Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
    Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
    c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    -9922 second ago

    Here’s how the Tata Punch EV lines up against all other Tata EVs on price

    Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025
    Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -4124 second ago

    The carmaker says the combustion engine model will have styling and feature differences over the Punch EV when it arrives in 2025.

    Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
    Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    15 hours ago

    Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra confirmed the company's latest EV will be subjected to Bharat NCAP tests

    Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
    Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    15 hours ago

    New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.

    Toto Wolff Extends Contract With Mercedes For 3 More Years
    Toto Wolff Extends Contract With Mercedes For 3 More Years
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    16 hours ago

    Toto Wolff has inked a new three-year contract, securing his leadership until at least the end of 2026

    Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car Launch Date Revealed
    Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car Launch Date Revealed
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    17 hours ago

    Uncertainty remains about whether Red Bull will showcase the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car

    Harith Noah Shines In Dakar 2024: First-Ever Indian To Win A Stage
    Harith Noah Shines In Dakar 2024: First-Ever Indian To Win A Stage
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    18 hours ago

    The Kerala native set the best class time in Stage 8, a whole 1 minute 25 seconds clear of second-placed Jean-Loup Lepan

    Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
    Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
    c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    21 hours ago

    The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

    McLaren 750S Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.91 Crore
    McLaren 750S Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.91 Crore
    c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    5 days ago

    The 750S succeeded the older 720S when it was unveiled back in April 2023

    Haas F1 Team Parts Ways With Guenther Steiner; Ayao Komatsu Takes Over As Team Principal
    Haas F1 Team Parts Ways With Guenther Steiner; Ayao Komatsu Takes Over As Team Principal
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    6 days ago

    Haas F1 Team undergoes a major leadership shake-up, parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner after a disappointing 2023 season.

    Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
    Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    6 days ago

    The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne

    McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
    McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    12 days ago

    The 750S claims the title of McLaren's most powerful series-production vehicle.

    Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
    Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    21 days ago

    Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • McLaren Unveils New Livery For 2024 F1 Season
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved