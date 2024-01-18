McLaren Unveils New Livery For 2024 F1 Season
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 18, 2024
McLaren has pulled the wraps off its livery for the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season, introducing a sleek and revamped design for the MCL38. Departing from the light blue touches of previous years, the new livery boasts increased orange on the front wing and engine cover, featuring a geometric slash transitioning to black side pods.
Drawing inspiration from a special livery showcased in Singapore and Japan in 2023, McLaren also incorporates chrome driver number decals, reminiscent of the mid-2000s to mid-2010s.
In a departure from traditional launch procedures, McLaren decided to reveal both the livery and launch specifications simultaneously, offering fans a fresh look at the team's visual identity. The MCL38's official launch is scheduled for February 14, aligning with McLaren's commitment to enhancing its marketing presence during the quieter period of new car launches.
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown expressed confidence in the team's preparations for the 2024 season, noting that the new livery responds to fan feedback, emphasising the distinctive papaya colour, and showcasing the team's commercial partners. Brown anticipates the upcoming season as a continued development process, expecting ongoing improvements throughout the year.
Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri shared their excitement about the new livery and the prospects for the season ahead. Norris, heading into his sixth Formula 1 season, expressed optimism in building on the team's momentum from the previous year. Piastri, gearing up for his second F1 campaign, looks forward to competing in McLaren's iconic colours and contributing to memorable moments for fans.
McLaren aims to capitalise on the positive trajectory established in 2023, where the team underwent significant organisational restructuring and technical changes under team boss Andrea Stella. The MCL38, benefiting from a brand-new wind tunnel and additional technical expertise, signifies McLaren's commitment to elevating performance standards and competing at the forefront of the grid. The official launch of the MCL38 is set for February 14, a week before pre-season testing begins.
