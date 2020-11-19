New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is now the fastest production car to lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife, with a lap time of 6 mins and 43.616 seconds, beating the previous record by just over 1.3 seconds, set by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
The AMG GT Black Series lapped the Nurburgring in 6:43.616 seconds. expand View Photos
The AMG GT Black Series lapped the Nurburgring in 6:43.616 seconds.

Highlights

  • The AMG GT Black Series is the fastest production car at Green Hell
  • It set a new lap record of 6 mins 43.616 seconds
  • It beat the previous record by 1.3 seconds, set by Lambo Aventador SVJ

The Green Hell has a new king! The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series dethroned the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ as the fastest production car to lap the Nurburgring Norschleife in Germany. The AMG GT lapped the iconic racetrack in a time of 6:43.616 mins, beating the Lambo's record by just over 1.3 seconds. The time was notarised and certified on the 20.6 km long track, without the straight section at T13. With the T13 straight, the time was 6:48.047 mins. Mercedes-AMG says that the attempt was made in less than ideal conditions with the track temperature at 10 degrees and not being fully dry in certain patches. The car could have gone even faster according to the company.

Also Read: Mercedes AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe Review

q2phdp8

(The AMG GT Black Series reached speeds in excess of 300 kmph on certain sections of the track)

The man driving the car was Mercedes AMG GT3 racecar driver Maro Engel who reached speeds in excess of 270 kmph on the Kesselchen section and 300 kmph on the Dottinger Hohe straight. Mercedes had set up the AMG GT Black Series as it would on any other regular AMG GT. The carbon fibre front splitter was extended to the 'race position' and the lower and upper wing blades of the rear spoiler were adjusted in the 'middle position'.

qdbo804k

(The AMG GT Black Series gets a 4.0-litre V8 Bi-turbo engine making 720 bhp and 800 Nm. It has a top speed of 325 kmph)

Newsbeep

The front and rear suspension were lowered by 5 mm and 3 mm. The camber was adjusted to the maximum possible values of negative 3.8 degrees at the front axle and negative 3 degrees at the rear axle. The anti-roll bars were set to the hardest setting and the traction control was set between '6 and 7' from a total of 9-step adjustment.

Also Read: Mercedes AMG GLE53 4Matic+ Coupe Review

2p9mf2o

(The car was driven by Maro Engel, a racecar driver for AMG GT3)

0 Comments

The AMG GT Black Series gets a 4.0-litre Bi-turbo V8 engine which makes 720 bhp at 6,700 - 6,900 rpm. The peak torque output is rated at 800 Nm coming in between 2,000 - 6,000 rpm. The AMG GT has a top speed of 320 kmph and the 0-100 kmph sprint time is a quick 3.2 seconds. The sportscar is rear-wheel driven with the power sent to the rear wheels via an 7-speed AMG Speedshift gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG G 63

SUV, 8.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.28 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,73,291 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Coupe, 10.7 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.6 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 5,39,925 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

SUV, 12.75 - 16.35 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 62.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,30,155 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe

SUV, 9.1 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,05,923 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG C 63

Sedan, 14.49 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG C 63
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.33 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,76,086 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GT

Coupe, 9.3 - 11.4 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG GT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.27 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,71,913 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Coupe, 14.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 76.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,58,801 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

Sedan, 15 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 77.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,61,272 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45

SUV, 13.7 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 77.85 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,61,604 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

SUV, 8.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.57 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,25,906 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG C 43

Sedan, 14.5 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 48.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,01,181 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG SLC 43

Convertible, 12.8 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG SLC 43
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 77.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,60,877 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

Sedan, 11 Kmpl
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.5 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,11,375 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
03:33
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Nov-20 09:44 PM IST
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe SUV First Look
03:55
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe SUV First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Nov-20 11:00 AM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe: First Look
03:17
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe: First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Sep-20 11:49 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:22
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Sep-20 07:33 PM IST
2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift, 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R, Royal Enfield New Launches
04:14
2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift, 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R, Royal Enfield New Launches
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-May-20 08:17 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Launch, Ola Electric, Skoda Dealers
03:09
Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Launch, Ola Electric, Skoda Dealers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-May-20 08:48 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG A45 S Exclusive Review
21:16
Mercedes-AMG A45 S Exclusive Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Feb-20 08:09 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Exclusive Review
15:06
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Exclusive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-20 06:54 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG C43, Harley Bikes, Mahindra XUV300 Bookings
04:38
Mercedes-AMG C43, Harley Bikes, Mahindra XUV300 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Mar-19 10:33 PM IST
Mercedes Benz G63 Amg Front Profile 163017 163012 2616
Mercedes Benz G63 Amg Front Profile 163017 163012 2616
Mercedes Benz G63 Amg Front Profile Rear
Mercedes Benz G63 Amg Front Profile Rear
Mercedes Benz G63 Amg Front Profile Side View
Mercedes Benz G63 Amg Front Profile Side View
Mercedes Amg S63 Coupe Front Profile
Mercedes Amg S63 Coupe Front Profile
Mercedes Amg S63 Coupe Rear View
Mercedes Amg S63 Coupe Rear View
Mercedes Amg S63 Coupe Front View
Mercedes Amg S63 Coupe Front View
Meceredes Amg 43 Coupe Rear View
Meceredes Amg 43 Coupe Rear View
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Rooftop
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Rooftop
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Side Mirror
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Side Mirror
Mercedes Amg Gle 43 Coupe Orangeart
Mercedes Amg Gle 43 Coupe Orangeart
Mercedes Amg Gle 43 Coupe Orangeart Front Profile
Mercedes Amg Gle 43 Coupe Orangeart Front Profile
Mercedes Amg Gle 43 Coupe Orangeart Side Profile
Mercedes Amg Gle 43 Coupe Orangeart Side Profile
Mercedes Amg Gt R Side Profile Pic
Mercedes Amg Gt R Side Profile Pic
Mercedes Amg Gt C Side View
Mercedes Amg Gt C Side View
Mercedes Amg Gt R Breaks Bic Lap
Mercedes Amg Gt R Breaks Bic Lap
Amg C43 Coupe Back View
Amg C43 Coupe Back View
Amg C43 Coupe Light
Amg C43 Coupe Light
Amg C43 Coupe Running Still
Amg C43 Coupe Running Still
Mercedes Benz Amg
Mercedes Benz Amg
Mercedes Benz Amg Front
Mercedes Benz Amg Front
Mercedes Benz Amg Side
Mercedes Benz Amg Side
2018 Mercedes Amg E 63s Review
2018 Mercedes Amg E 63s Review
Mercedes Amg E 63 S 4matic Plus
Mercedes Amg E 63 S 4matic Plus
Mercedes Amg E63 S Front Profile
Mercedes Amg E63 S Front Profile
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities