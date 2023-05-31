  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-AMG SL Gets New Customisation Options Through Manufaktur

Mercedes-AMG SL Gets New Customisation Options Through Manufaktur

Under the Manufaktur program, customers can select from a range of colours for the exterior, a choice of upholstery options, and more.
authorBy Carandbike Team
31-May-23 01:12 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG SL.jpg
Highlights
  • AMG SL gets new interior and exterior colour options through Manufaktur
  • Carmaker to open the order books later this year in global markets
  • Deliveries to start in 2024

The Mercedes-AMG SL is now being offered with customisation options through its Manufaktur program. Buyers of the SL can now opt from a variety of interior upholstery options and exterior colour finishes to make their cars more distinctive. 

 

 

Also read: 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class And AMG A45 S 4Matic+ Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 45.80 Lakh
 

Starting with the exterior, the Mercedes-AMG SL can be optioned in eight new paint finishes. The options include solid colors like vintage blue and silicon gray, as well as metallic shades such as Côte d’Azur light blue and rubellite red. For those looking for a more avant-garde look, the SL offers four matte colors: night black magno, high-tech silver magno, graphite gray magno, and the exclusive Ireland mid-green magno. Moreover, buyers have the option to dye the fabric soft top in a midnight blue shade, adding an extra touch of personalisation to the convertible's exterior.
 

Inside the cabin, buyers get the option for diamond-quilted Nappa leather upholstery in seven colour options. The interior of the SL also benefits from exclusive details such as deep-pile floor mats and illuminated door sill panels featuring the AMG lettering.
 

 

Currently, the Mercedes-AMG SL is available with two engine options. The entry-level SL43 is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 370 bhp and 480 Nm of torque. 


 Also read: Mercedes-AMG SL55 India Launch Confirmed For June 22
 

For those seeking even more performance, the SL 55 variant is offered with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that develops 463 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. This figure is upped to 569 bhp and 800 Nm in the SL63 Roadster.
 

Mercedes plans to open the order books for the SL Manufaktur in the fourth quarter, with deliveries expected to commence in early 2024.



Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

Related Articles
Mercedes-Benz CLS To Be Discontinued Globally Later This Year: Report
Mercedes-Benz CLS To Be Discontinued Globally Later This Year: Report
15 days ago
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
19 days ago
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 43, GT 53 Four Door Coupe Unveiled
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 43, GT 53 Four Door Coupe Unveiled
23 days ago
F1: Mercedes Reveals Plans To Make The W14 More Drivable Ahead Of Baku Sprint Weekend
F1: Mercedes Reveals Plans To Make The W14 More Drivable Ahead Of Baku Sprint Weekend
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2017 Nissan Sunny XV CVT for sale

2017 Nissan Sunny

wishlist
  • 75,250 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
5.85 L
₹ 13,102/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Plus Diesel AT for sale

2016 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
9.00 L
₹ 20,157/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Mercedes-AMG Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now