Mercedes-AMG SL Gets New Customisation Options Through Manufaktur

The Mercedes-AMG SL is now being offered with customisation options through its Manufaktur program. Buyers of the SL can now opt from a variety of interior upholstery options and exterior colour finishes to make their cars more distinctive.

Starting with the exterior, the Mercedes-AMG SL can be optioned in eight new paint finishes. The options include solid colors like vintage blue and silicon gray, as well as metallic shades such as Côte d’Azur light blue and rubellite red. For those looking for a more avant-garde look, the SL offers four matte colors: night black magno, high-tech silver magno, graphite gray magno, and the exclusive Ireland mid-green magno. Moreover, buyers have the option to dye the fabric soft top in a midnight blue shade, adding an extra touch of personalisation to the convertible's exterior.



Inside the cabin, buyers get the option for diamond-quilted Nappa leather upholstery in seven colour options. The interior of the SL also benefits from exclusive details such as deep-pile floor mats and illuminated door sill panels featuring the AMG lettering.



Currently, the Mercedes-AMG SL is available with two engine options. The entry-level SL43 is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 370 bhp and 480 Nm of torque.



For those seeking even more performance, the SL 55 variant is offered with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that develops 463 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. This figure is upped to 569 bhp and 800 Nm in the SL63 Roadster.



Mercedes plans to open the order books for the SL Manufaktur in the fourth quarter, with deliveries expected to commence in early 2024.





Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar