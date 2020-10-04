New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

The MG Hector facelift has been captured on camera testing in Gujarat. The SUV is expected to be launched in India by early next year.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Spy images of MG Hector facelift without camouflage have already surfaced online.

Highlights

  • The facelifted MG Hector SUV is likely to be launched by early 2021
  • Spy images show subtle cosmetic changes on the updated Hector SUV
  • MG Hector facelift will get a new front grille with a mesh pattern

MG Motor India is readying the facelifted version of the Hector for the Indian market. An updated version of the SUV was seen testing in Gujarat without any camouflage which gives us a clear picture of the changes that we would be see on the upcoming model. The spy pictures of the MG Hector facelift show that the SUV will sport subtle cosmetic updates while no changes to be seen on the mechanical front. The updated model is likely to go on sale in the country by early next year.

Also Read: MG Motor India Rolls Out 1,000th ZS EV In India; Expands Sales To 21 Cities​

e1ceokeo

The MG Hector Facelift will get subtle cosmetic changes only

As seen in the spy images, there will be minute aesthetic changes on the front fascia as compared to the current model. The SUV will get a new mesh grille upfront replacing the one, which will be relatively smaller. Also, the facelifted version can be seen fitted with new alloy wheels. Other design elements like chrome-finished grille outline, vertical headlight design, front bumper, rear bumper with silver inserts have been carry forwarded from the current model. However, the red strip connecting the two tail lamp clusters has been replaced with a black and chrome garnish.

The MG Hector facelift is expected to borrow its powertrain options from the current version. The turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine will come in two versions - standard and mild-hybrid. The diesel engine will be a 2.0-litre turbo motor that will churn out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The standard petrol version will be mated to a 6-speed DCT gearbox, while the mild-hybrid & diesel iteration will be clubbed to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

fvo7v1lo

The red strip connecting the two tail lamp clusters has been replaced with a black and chrome garnish.

Also Read: MG Gloster Variants And Engine Line-Up Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch​

The company recently introduced the dual-tone variants of the Hector to commemorate the success of the SUV bagged since its launch in the Indian market. The dual-tone variants are offered on the top-end - Sharp trim. The SUV is priced in the range of ₹ 16.84 lakh to ₹ 18.08 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The British carmaker will also be launching the Gloster flagship SUV in India in the coming weeks.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture

Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture
2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel

PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves
Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls

Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture

Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture
Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar

Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel

PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls

Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls
2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India
Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  

Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  
Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report
Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

MG Hector

MG Hector
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 12.74 - 18.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
26,4429% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel , Hybrid
Automatic , Manual
14 Kmpl , 14.2 Kmpl , 17.4 Kmpl , 15.8 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
19:06
MG Hector Plus Review, Mercedes-Benz GLS Features
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 25-Jul-20 05:09 PM
2020 MG Hector Plus Review
12:09
2020 MG Hector Plus Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jul-20 12:00 PM
MG Hector Plus, Suzuki Milestone, Bajaj Avenger Street 160
03:35
MG Hector Plus, Suzuki Milestone, Bajaj Avenger Street 160
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Jul-20 09:05 PM
MG Hector Plus Launch, Kia Connected Cars, 2020 Vespa VXL, SXL
03:48
MG Hector Plus Launch, Kia Connected Cars, 2020 Vespa VXL, SXL
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Jul-20 08:39 PM
Honda City Launch, MG Hector Plus Bookings, Hyundai Tucson Facelift
04:35
Honda City Launch, MG Hector Plus Bookings, Hyundai Tucson Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Jul-20 08:19 PM
Maruti Suzuki Sales, Skoda Superb, MG Hector Ambulance
02:43
Maruti Suzuki Sales, Skoda Superb, MG Hector Ambulance
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-May-20 06:52 PM
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
03:13
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Apr-20 08:29 PM
MG Hector Plus First Look
02:21
MG Hector Plus First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Feb-20 01:08 PM
MG Hector Production Milestone, Toyota EV, Honda Offers
02:41
MG Hector Production Milestone, Toyota EV, Honda Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Oct-19 06:35 PM
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
15:08
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Sep-19 05:35 PM
Image of Hector Bootspace
Image of Hector Bootspace
Image of Hector Door Handle Lock
Image of Hector Door Handle Lock
Image of Hector Foglamp
Image of Hector Foglamp
Image of Hector Front Grill
Image of Hector Front Grill
Image of Hector Headlight
Image of Hector Headlight
Image of Hector Mirror
Image of Hector Mirror
Image of Hector R17 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels
Image of Hector R17 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels
Image of Hector Shark Fin Antenna
Image of Hector Shark Fin Antenna
Image of Hector Silver Finish Roof Rails
Image of Hector Silver Finish Roof Rails
Image of Hector Strip Side On Body Cladding
Image of Hector Strip Side On Body Cladding
Image of Hector Sunroof Opening
Image of Hector Sunroof Opening
Image of Hector Taillight
Image of Hector Taillight
Image of Hector 7 Colored Digital Multi Info Display
Image of Hector 7 Colored Digital Multi Info Display
Image of Hector Ambient Light
Image of Hector Ambient Light
Image of Hector Cruise Control
Image of Hector Cruise Control
Image of Hector Infinitys Premium Sound System
Image of Hector Infinitys Premium Sound System
Image of Hector Interior Lamps
Image of Hector Interior Lamps
Image of Hector Leather Driver Armrest
Image of Hector Leather Driver Armrest
Image of Hector Leather Seats
Image of Hector Leather Seats
Image of Hector Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Image of Hector Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Image of Hector Telescopic Wheel
Image of Hector Telescopic Wheel
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities