MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

MG Motor India is readying the facelifted version of the Hector for the Indian market. An updated version of the SUV was seen testing in Gujarat without any camouflage which gives us a clear picture of the changes that we would be see on the upcoming model. The spy pictures of the MG Hector facelift show that the SUV will sport subtle cosmetic updates while no changes to be seen on the mechanical front. The updated model is likely to go on sale in the country by early next year.

The MG Hector Facelift will get subtle cosmetic changes only

As seen in the spy images, there will be minute aesthetic changes on the front fascia as compared to the current model. The SUV will get a new mesh grille upfront replacing the one, which will be relatively smaller. Also, the facelifted version can be seen fitted with new alloy wheels. Other design elements like chrome-finished grille outline, vertical headlight design, front bumper, rear bumper with silver inserts have been carry forwarded from the current model. However, the red strip connecting the two tail lamp clusters has been replaced with a black and chrome garnish.

The MG Hector facelift is expected to borrow its powertrain options from the current version. The turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine will come in two versions - standard and mild-hybrid. The diesel engine will be a 2.0-litre turbo motor that will churn out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The standard petrol version will be mated to a 6-speed DCT gearbox, while the mild-hybrid & diesel iteration will be clubbed to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The red strip connecting the two tail lamp clusters has been replaced with a black and chrome garnish.

The company recently introduced the dual-tone variants of the Hector to commemorate the success of the SUV bagged since its launch in the Indian market. The dual-tone variants are offered on the top-end - Sharp trim. The SUV is priced in the range of ₹ 16.84 lakh to ₹ 18.08 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The British carmaker will also be launching the Gloster flagship SUV in India in the coming weeks.

