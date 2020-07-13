MG Hector Plus: Variants Explained

MG Motor has launched the Hector Plus in India today which is essentially the six-seater version of the Hector, with additional seats in the last row. Prices for the Hector Plus start at ₹ 13.48 lakh for the base petrol variant and go all the way up to ₹ 18.53 lakh for the range topping diesel variant, (all prices ex-showroom, India). Other than the last row seats, the MG Hector Plus has also received some styling updates both at the front and rear and it is 65 mm longer than the Hector. It's almost identical to the Hector in terms of features. Here is the list of features you'll get in each variant.
Also Read: MG Hector Plus Launched In India
MG Hector Plus
STYLE
The base Style variant of the Hector Plus is not a connected car. In fact, it comes without a touchscreen infotainment system and is equipped with a two-din audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Here's the list of features you'll get in this variant and therefore are standard.
- Front dual airbags
- ESP + TCS + HHC
- Rear disc brakes
- Rear parking sensors
- LED Headlights + LED DRLs
- Halogen fog lamps
- Roof rails
- Front & rear skid plates
- 3.5-inch Multi Information Display (MID)
- Rear air-con vents
- 3rd row air-con vents
- Flip key & remote control locking
- Audio + USB + Bluetooth with four speakers
- Second-row seat recline
- Leather finished front armrest with storage
- Driver seat height adjust
- Speed sensing auto door lock
- Power adjustable ORVMs
- Front & rear fast charging 2A USB Ports
- Tilt steering
- Height adjustable front seatbelts
SUPER (Features in addition to STYLE)
The Super variant is the mid-trim in the Hector Plus line-up and gets the 10.4-inch HD touchscreen unit which will feature offline maps, android auto & Apple CarPlay, however, even this variant is not a connected car as it isn't configured with the iSmart connected car tech. Here is the list of features you will get in this variant.
- 10.4-inch HD touchscreen AVN with offline maps
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Follow me home headlamps
- LED rear fog lamp
- 17-inch silver alloy wheels
- Shark-fin antenna
- Front parking sensors
- Reverse parking cameras
- Cruise controls
- Steering mounted audio controls
- Driver & passenger vanity mirror with cover
- Air-con controls on head unit
- Parcel Curtain
- Four speakers + Two tweeters
SMART (Features in addition to SUPER)
The iSmart connected car tech makes its way into the car from the Smart variant. It is also equipped with the online smart voice recognition system with over 100 voice command support along with a range of additional features like online navigation with live traffic information, Infinity sound system, side airbags, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver's seats, cornering lamps, push-button start with smart entry and telescopic steering among others.
- i-Smart internet car technology
- Online smart voice recognition system with over 100 voice command support
- Online navigation with live traffic
- Premium sound system by Infinity
- Four speakers + Four Tweeters + Subwoofer + Amplifier
- Side airbags
- Six-way power adjustable driver seat
- Electric Parking Brake (DCT Only)
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- 17-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels
- Floating light turn indicators
- Push button start-stop with smart entry
- LED front fog lamps
- Power foldable ORVMs
- Telescoping steering adjust
- Leather seats
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather finished door armrest and IP
- Front & rear LED reading lights
- Chrome finished window belt line
- Chrome surround on front grille, headlamps and side body cladding
SHARP (Features in addition to SMART)
The Smart variant is already equipped with oodles of bells and whistles and the top-end variant, of course, gets them all. That said, it will also be offered with some even more premium features starting with a panoramic sunroof 7-inch Multi-Information Display (MID), four-way power adjustable co-driver seat, 360-degree surround camera and many more.
- Dual pane panoramic sunroof
- Curtain airbags
- 7-inch coloured Digital Multi-Information Display (MID) cluster
- 360-Degree surround view camera
- Four-way power adjustable co-driver seat (not on petrol hybrid variant)
- Powered tailgate with multi-position setting
- Eight colours mood light
- Heated ORVMs
- Auto AC
- Auto headlamps
- Rain sensing wipers
- Vanity mirror illumination
- Sunglass holder
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.