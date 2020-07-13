MG Hector Plus: Variants Explained

MG Motor has launched the Hector Plus in India today which is essentially the six-seater version of the Hector, with additional seats in the last row. Prices for the Hector Plus start at ₹ 13.48 lakh for the base petrol variant and go all the way up to ₹ 18.53 lakh for the range topping diesel variant, (all prices ex-showroom, India). Other than the last row seats, the MG Hector Plus has also received some styling updates both at the front and rear and it is 65 mm longer than the Hector. It's almost identical to the Hector in terms of features. Here is the list of features you'll get in each variant.

STYLE

The MG Hector Plus shares its wheelbase with the Hector.

The base Style variant of the Hector Plus is not a connected car. In fact, it comes without a touchscreen infotainment system and is equipped with a two-din audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Here's the list of features you'll get in this variant and therefore are standard.

Front dual airbags

ESP + TCS + HHC

Rear disc brakes

Rear parking sensors

LED Headlights + LED DRLs

Halogen fog lamps

Roof rails

Front & rear skid plates

3.5-inch Multi Information Display (MID)

Rear air-con vents

3rd row air-con vents

Flip key & remote control locking

Audio + USB + Bluetooth with four speakers

Second-row seat recline

Leather finished front armrest with storage

Driver seat height adjust

Speed sensing auto door lock

Power adjustable ORVMs

Front & rear fast charging 2A USB Ports

Tilt steering

Height adjustable front seatbelts

SUPER (Features in addition to STYLE)

The MG Hector Plus gets a third row of seats which is suited for children, as per the company.

The Super variant is the mid-trim in the Hector Plus line-up and gets the 10.4-inch HD touchscreen unit which will feature offline maps, android auto & Apple CarPlay, however, even this variant is not a connected car as it isn't configured with the iSmart connected car tech. Here is the list of features you will get in this variant.

10.4-inch HD touchscreen AVN with offline maps

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Follow me home headlamps

LED rear fog lamp

17-inch silver alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna

Front parking sensors

Reverse parking cameras

Cruise controls

Steering mounted audio controls

Driver & passenger vanity mirror with cover

Air-con controls on head unit

Parcel Curtain

Four speakers + Two tweeters

SMART (Features in addition to SUPER)

The 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology is offered from this variant.

The iSmart connected car tech makes its way into the car from the Smart variant. It is also equipped with the online smart voice recognition system with over 100 voice command support along with a range of additional features like online navigation with live traffic information, Infinity sound system, side airbags, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver's seats, cornering lamps, push-button start with smart entry and telescopic steering among others.

i-Smart internet car technology

Online smart voice recognition system with over 100 voice command support

Online navigation with live traffic

Premium sound system by Infinity

Four speakers + Four Tweeters + Subwoofer + Amplifier

Side airbags

Six-way power adjustable driver seat

Electric Parking Brake (DCT Only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system

17-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels

Floating light turn indicators

Push button start-stop with smart entry

LED front fog lamps

Power foldable ORVMs

Telescoping steering adjust

Leather seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather finished door armrest and IP

Front & rear LED reading lights

Chrome finished window belt line

Chrome surround on front grille, headlamps and side body cladding

SHARP (Features in addition to SMART)

The MG Hector Plus gets new upholstery trims on the inside.

The Smart variant is already equipped with oodles of bells and whistles and the top-end variant, of course, gets them all. That said, it will also be offered with some even more premium features starting with a panoramic sunroof 7-inch Multi-Information Display (MID), four-way power adjustable co-driver seat, 360-degree surround camera and many more.

Dual pane panoramic sunroof

Curtain airbags

7-inch coloured Digital Multi-Information Display (MID) cluster

360-Degree surround view camera

Four-way power adjustable co-driver seat (not on petrol hybrid variant)

Powered tailgate with multi-position setting

Eight colours mood light

Heated ORVMs

Auto AC

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Vanity mirror illumination

Sunglass holder

