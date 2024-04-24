MG Motor Appoints Jozef Kaban As Vice President Of Global Design Centre

MG Motor has appointed Jozef Kaban as the new Vice President of its Global Design Centre. The statement from the company said that in this role, Kaban would be responsible for the “forward-looking creativity and design of all MG products”. Kaban has over two decades of experience in the field having worked with brands such as Bugatti, Skoda, BMW and Rolls Royce. With his appointment, MG Motors, a brand not particularly known for its product design, likely aims to create a variety of new designs that appeal to a wider audience.

Jozef Kaban is best known for his work with the Volkswagen Group

An alumnus of the Royal College of Art, London, Kaban’s first employment was for the Volkswagen Group, working for the likes of Audi, Skoda and Bugatti. One of his best-known works is the Bugatti Veyron, once the fastest production car in the world, widely regarded as the car that reestablished Bugatti’s credibility as a maker of high-end performance vehicles. He has also designed cars for Skoda such as the third-gen Octavia, Kodiaq, and Superb, all of which have been on sale in the Indian market at some point.

MG recently unveiled the EXE181, an all-electric hypercar concept. MG has yet to confirm specifications for the concept though it says that it will make more than 1000 bhp and will hit 100 kmph in 1.9 seconds. Top speed too is under wraps, though MG has hinted the car could hit speeds in excess of 400 kmph. MG has however confirmed that the EXE181 has a drag coefficient of 0.181.