Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Motor Appoints Jozef Kaban As Vice President Of Global Design Centre

Kaban has over two decades of experience in the field having worked with brands such as Bugatti, Skoda, BMW and Rolls Royce
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG has appointed Josef Kaban as its new Vice President of its Global Design Centre.
  • He has worked with brands such as Bugatti, Skoda, BMW and Rolls Royce.
  • He is best known for designing the Bugatti Veyron.

MG Motor has appointed Jozef Kaban as the new Vice President of its Global Design Centre. The statement from the company said that in this role, Kaban would be responsible for the “forward-looking creativity and design of all MG products”. Kaban has over two decades of experience in the field having worked with brands such as Bugatti, Skoda, BMW and Rolls Royce. With his appointment, MG Motors, a brand not particularly known for its product design, likely aims to create a variety of new designs that appeal to a wider audience.

 

Also Read: MG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September

Jozef Kaban is best known for his work with the Volkswagen Group

 

An alumnus of the Royal College of Art, London, Kaban’s first employment was for the Volkswagen Group, working for the likes of Audi, Skoda and Bugatti. One of his best-known works is the Bugatti Veyron, once the fastest production car in the world, widely regarded as the car that reestablished Bugatti’s credibility as a maker of high-end performance vehicles. He has also designed cars for Skoda such as the third-gen Octavia, Kodiaq, and Superb, all of which have been on sale in the Indian market at some point.

 

Also Read: JSW Signs MoU To Build EVs, 50 GWh Battery Plant In Odisha With Rs 40,000 Cr Investment

 

MG recently unveiled the EXE181, an all-electric hypercar concept. MG has yet to confirm specifications for the concept though it says that it will make more than 1000 bhp and will hit 100 kmph in 1.9 seconds. Top speed too is under wraps, though MG has hinted the car could hit speeds in excess of 400 kmph. MG has however confirmed that the EXE181 has a drag coefficient of 0.181.

# MG Motors# MG Motor India# Josef Kaban# MG Vice President# MG Design Vice President]# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular MG Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Volkswagen also revealed that it will introduce over 30 new models across all powertrains and in all segments by 2030
Volkswagen ID.Code Concept SUV Unveiled; Previews New Range Of EVs For China
The 2023 INAC finale also saw Nikhil J, Ashad Pasha, Mazdayar Vatcha, Daksh Gill and Nikeeta Takkale bagging titles.
Philippos Matthai Wins The 2023 Indian National Autocross Championship
PHEV powertrain boosts total output to 789 bhp and 950 Nm while offering up to 60 km of EV-only range.
Lamborghini Urus SE Plug-In Hybrid Is The Most Powerful Urus Yet
Rolls-Royce has revealed a set of three unique vehicles as part of the 'Spirit of Expression' collection, ahead of their showcase at the Beijing auto show (Auto China 2024).
Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Spectre, Ghost & Phantom Models Ahead Of Auto China 2024
Larger battery pack and new electric motors boosts EV-only range to up to 90 km.
2024 Audi Q7, Q8 Plug-In Hybrids Pack In More Power, Greater Range
Ferrari will introduce a new livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, paying tribute to its 70-year legacy in North America
Scuderia Ferrari Set To Introduce New Livery At Miami Grand Prix
The Performance variant of the Tesla Model 3 makes more power than its predecessor, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.045 seconds
2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds
The updated Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets increased range, more features and new colour options as well.
2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh
The recent judgement by a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla, in its judgement, said the circular was issued “without any authority and, hence, flawed and illegal.”
BH Series Number Plate: Bombay High Court Revokes State’s Circular Imposing Additional Conditions
All-electric G-Class develops up to 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm and claims to offer all the off-road capabilities of its sibling with an internal combustion engine.
New Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Unveiled With Four Electric Motors & Tank Turn Capability
Sleek single-seater concept claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 1.9 seconds.
MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
The Hector SUV is the third model from the brand after the Gloster and Astor to receive the 'Blackstorm' treatment.
MG Hector Blackstorm First Look: In Photos
This policy can be availed in the first three years of ownership, only before the vehicle touches 45,000 km
MG Gloster Now Available With Three Years Of Free Servicing
Between April 2023 and March 2024, the EV industry collectively sold 90,996 electric cars in the country, a 91.37 per cent growth compared to 47,551 electric vehicles in FY2023.
Nearly 91,000 Electric Cars Were Sold In India In FY2024, Up 91% YoY
As per the MoU signed between the two companies, ATEL will install CCS2 DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships.
Adani Total Energies To Install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers At New MG Dealerships
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Motor Appoints Jozef Kaban As Vice President Of Global Design Centre
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved