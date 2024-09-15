MG Windsor EV: Top 10 Stats About MG’s Latest Electric Vehicle

JSW MG Motor India fired a new contender in the Indian electric vehicle space with the launch of the Windsor EV at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the company is offering the car only, while its battery pack will be available only on a subscription basis. Here are the top ten stats about MG’s latest electric vehicle for the Indian market.

Rs 3.5 per km battery rent

In a bid to avoid the initial hefty ownership cost of buying an electric vehicle; MG has decided to provide its battery pack on a subscription basis at a charge of Rs 3.50 per km of use.

38 kWh battery pack

The Windsor EV incorporates a 38 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer a range of 331 km on a single charge.

134 bhp and 200 Nm

The electric vehicle packs a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor driving the front wheels, producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

4 drive modes

Users can also pick between four drive modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport.

604-litre boot

With the seats set to the standard recline angle, the Windsor EV has a total boot capacity of 604 litres.

15.6-inch touchscreen

The large 15.6-inch ‘Grandview’ central touchscreen dominates the dashboard.

135-degree rear seat recline

One of the USP’s of the EV is the rear seat experience, with passengers able to recline the backrest up to 135 degrees.

4 colour options

There are four colour options available for the Windsor EV: turquoise green, pear white, clay beige, and starburst black.

3 Variants

The Windsor EV will be offered in three variants, namely, Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

Rs 9.99 lakh starting price

The automaker has currently revealed the price of the entry-level Excite variant which is at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).