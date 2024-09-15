Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVBYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Windsor EV: Top 10 Stats About MG’s Latest Electric Vehicle

The British carmaker’s next bet in the Indian electric vehicle space is the Windsor EV, which was launched recently at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Available in three variants and four colour schemes
  • 38 kWh battery pack claims to provide 331 km of range
  • Rs 3.5/km running cost on a subscription basis

JSW MG Motor India fired a new contender in the Indian electric vehicle space with the launch of the Windsor EV at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the company is offering the car only, while its battery pack will be available only on a subscription basis. Here are the top ten stats about MG’s latest electric vehicle for the Indian market. 

 

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model 

 

MG Windsor EV 2

 

Rs 3.5 per km battery rent 

 

In a bid to avoid the initial hefty ownership cost of buying an electric vehicle; MG has decided to provide its battery pack on a subscription basis at a charge of Rs 3.50 per km of use. 

MG Windsor EV

38 kWh battery pack

 

The Windsor EV incorporates a 38 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer a range of 331 km on a single charge. 

 

134 bhp and 200 Nm

 

The electric vehicle packs a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor driving the front wheels, producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. 

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV: In Pictures

 

MG Windsor EV Variants Explained 2

4 drive modes 

 

Users can also pick between four drive modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport.

 

604-litre boot 

 

With the seats set to the standard recline angle, the Windsor EV has a total boot capacity of 604 litres.

 

15.6-inch touchscreen

 

The large 15.6-inch ‘Grandview’ central touchscreen dominates the dashboard.

Windsor

135-degree rear seat recline

 

One of the USP’s of the EV is the rear seat experience, with passengers able to recline the backrest up to 135 degrees.

 

4 colour options 

 

There are four colour options available for the Windsor EV: turquoise green, pear white, clay beige, and starburst black. 

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained

 

MG Windsor EV 1

3 Variants 

 

The Windsor EV will be offered in three variants, namely, Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

 

Rs 9.99 lakh starting price

 

The automaker has currently revealed the price of the entry-level Excite variant which is at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

# MG Motor India# MG Cars in India# MG Windsor EV# MG Windsor# MG Windsor EV Stats# Windsor EV# Electric cars# Electric mobility# Cars# Auto News# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained
  • The Alcazar facelift incorporates a bunch of significant changes in the form of exterior design, cabin, features, and more.
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: 5 Major Changes Over The Previous Model
  • The MG Windsor EV has finally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV: In Pictures
  • The Windsor EV is being offered with a battery subscription model with owners paying Rs 3.5 per km for the battery pack.
    MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model
  • The Windsor will be the third EV in MG India’s portfolio, after the ZS EV and Comet
    MG Windsor Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Latest News

  • This is the first time that the SUV received a facelift since its introduction in 2021
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Top 10 Stats About The Refreshed Three-Row SUV
  • The British carmaker’s next bet in the Indian electric vehicle space is the Windsor EV, which was launched recently at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV: Top 10 Stats About MG’s Latest Electric Vehicle
  • The Alcazar essentially sits in a higher segment than the Carens but how does it compare with its cousin on paper?
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Kia Carens: Price, Specifications Compared
  • VolksFest 2024 will run till October 2024 with VW set to undertake customer activities across multiple locations in India to demonstrate its products.
    Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh As Part Of VolksFest 2024
  • The company stated that it managed to raise Rs 8.58 crore as the cumulative bid amount from auctioning 75 units of the Centennial.
    Hero Centennial CE100 Auctioned For Rs 20.30 Lakh; One Bike Still Up For Grabs In Online Contest
  • Likely to debut this year, the flagship tourer will be powered by an updated mill with a slight bump in displacement and power figures
    Leaked! 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 To Get A Larger Engine
  • The 155 cc supersport is now available in a new livery featuring a carbon fibre pattern and some feature updates
    Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh
  • New Carnival is confirmed to pack in features such as Level 2 ADAS tech, dual sunroofs, powered second-row seats and more.
    New Kia Carnival Bookings Open In India On September 16
  • The electric motorcycle is likely to follow a naked street bike look with retro styling according to the spy images
    Exclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch
  • The EQS SUV will join the EQS sedan and the Maybach EQS SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s line-up.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16

Popular MG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Windsor EV: Top 10 Stats About MG’s Latest Electric Vehicle
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved