Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended

The cancellation of FP1 means that the debut of Mick Schumacher in the Alfa Romeo car has been delayed indefinitely.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended

Highlights

  • FP1 was cancelled as the medical chopper couldnt land
  • The closest hospital from the track is 20 minutes away by car
  • The track is featuring a F1 race after more than seven years

The Nurburgring is one of the most iconic race tracks in F1 history, immortalised by Nikki Lauda's accident in the Ferrari in 1976. The track, which makes a return to the F1 calendar after seven years - is hosting the race deep into October, a time when the weather is torrential as it is situated very close to the Eifel mountains. 

This issue has reared its ugly head as FP1 for the Eifel GP has been cancelled as torrential weather meant that an on-site medical helicopter couldn't fly. This is an important detail as the race track is deep in the mountain area with the closest hospital 20 minutes away by car. 

The Nurburgring returns to F1 after a hiatus of seven years

"It's a bit challenging with the fog and the medical helicopter cannot take off and fly to hospital,”  said F1 race director Michael Masi.

The cancellation of FP1 means that the debut of Mick Schumacher in the Alfa Romeo car has been delayed indefinitely. The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was supposed to test the Alfa Romeo car in the session alongside his Ferrari Driver Academy mate, Callum Illot for the Haas team. 

Mick Schumacher is leading the F2 world championship 

The second practice session is also slated to start in a couple of hours and if the conditions don't improve, even that may get cancelled. Since the conditions are cold, all the teams need valuable practice time on the track before the qualifying session tomorrow. 

