Login

MOTOGP: Martin Completes The Dream Double In Misano

Martin led from start to finish, replicating his success in Saturday's sprint race, showcasing his dominance at Misano
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Sep-23 10:01 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Pramac Ducati Racing’s Jorge Martin claimed a spectacular win at the San Marino Grand Prix, just ahead of the champion Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi.
  • With this triumph, Martin secured his second double win of the season, narrowing the championship gap to just 36 points.
  • KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa came incredibly close to a podium finish, finishing just 0.669 seconds behind, marking his second fourth-place finish of the weekend.

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing displayed a stunning performance at the San Marino Grand Prix, seizing victory and reinvigorating his championship aspirations.

 

The Spaniard led from start to finish during the race, mirroring his success in Saturday's sprint race at Misano.

 

Martin's victory was especially significant, as it came at a time when both championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, representing VR46, were nursing injuries from crashes in Barcelona.

With this triumph, Martin has achieved his second double win of the season and slashed the championship gap to just 36 points.

 

Dani Pedrosa's exceptional performance also commanded attention. The KTM wildcard rider came within 0.669 seconds of clinching a podium finish, marking his second fourth-place finish of the weekend after narrowly missing the podium in the sprint race.

 

The San Marino race unfolded with Martin taking the holeshot from pole on his Pramac Ducati, closely followed by Bagnaia and Bezzecchi. Pedrosa, despite a challenging moment between turns 1 and 2, settled into fourth place and eventually overtook teammate Brad Binder.

 

Also Read: MOTOGP: Martin Takes First Sprint Win Of The Season In San Marino While Pedrosa Fights Bagnaia For Podium

 

The initial laps saw Martin, Bagnaia, and Bezzecchi pulling away from the KTM riders and maintaining their positions.

 

However, Binder's race took a dramatic turn on lap eight when he crashed at Turn 14, granting Pedrosa an opportunity to pursue the top three riders.

 

Pedrosa impressively closed the gap on the leading trio, coming as close as six-tenths of a second by the end of lap 12. Although his pace slightly dropped afterwards, Pedrosa remained a formidable contender.

The pivotal moment of the race occurred on lap 17 when Martin dropped the hammer and began pulling away from Bagnaia. His lead increased to 1.9 seconds on lap 19, as Bagnaia struggled to keep pace.

 

Bezzecchi briefly took second place from Bagnaia on lap 19 but ultimately had to concede the position when he ran wide at Turn 10.

 

Martin ultimately sealed his victory with a 1.3-second lead over Bezzecchi. Despite Pedrosa's determined efforts, Bagnaia held onto the final podium spot, finishing just 0.669 seconds ahead of Pedrosa.

Miguel Oliveira secured a solid sixth-place finish on his RNF Aprilia, just ahead of the veteran Marc Marquez, who impressively fought his way to seventh alongside his RNF teammate, Raul Fernandez.

 

Meanwhile, Luca Marini from the VR46 team and Johann Zarco representing Pramac completed the top 10, showcasing their prowess on the track.

 

Alex Marquez, however, faced a late setback, slipping out of the top 10 to claim the 11th spot aboard his Gresini Ducati. This shift came despite his strong performance earlier in the race, proving that every moment counts in MotoGP.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Luca Marini Stays With VR46 Mooney For 2024

 

Barcelona sprint and Grand Prix winner Aleix Espargaro, racing for Aprilia, faced the consequences of a suboptimal launch from the sixth position, ultimately finishing outside the top 10.

 

The remaining points in the race were secured by Fabio Quartararo, representing Yamaha, who claimed 13th place. Brad Binder, displaying remarkable resilience by remounting after a crash, clinched 14th. The sister Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli rounded out the points-earning positions, capping off a thrilling race.

 

However, the race also witnessed some unfortunate incidents. Pol Espargaro from Tech3 and Honda's Joan Mir both experienced crashes, ending their respective races prematurely. Additionally, KTM's Jack Miller appeared to have been involved in a collision with Ducati’s Michele Pirro (filling in for an injured Enea Bastianini) at Turn 4 during lap 10, further adding to the drama on the track.

 

Also Read: MOTOGP: Jorge Martin Shatters Misano Lap Record to Clinch Pole Position at San Marino Grand Prix

 

The race showcased Martin's impeccable skill, solidifying his position as a contender in the championship. Additionally, Pedrosa's remarkable performance allowed him to surpass former Honda teammate Marc Marquez in the championship by a single point, despite participating in just two Grand Prix events in 2023.

 

The next challenge awaits in India, where MotoGP will be held for the first time. With Martin's remarkable weekend performance, the championship gap now stands at 36 points, setting the stage for an exciting flyaway tour. Don't miss the action!

 

 

 

# MotoGP# Dani Pedrosa# Jorge Martin

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar
9.1
0
10
2023 Mahindra Thar
1,843 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MOTOGP: Martin Completes The Dream Double In Misano
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn