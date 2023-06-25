MotoGP Qualifying: Marco Bezzecchi Takes Pole At The Dutch TT

VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi continued his impressive performance at the Dutch TT weekend, claiming pole position in a thrilling qualifying session at Assen. Bezzecchi had showcased his speed throughout all three practice sessions, and he solidified his dominance by outpacing reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia and his teammate Luca Marini, securing the front row for Ducati.



However, the qualifying drama began with Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira, who emerged as strong contenders in Q1. They topped the session and advanced to Q2 alongside the elite riders. Zarco's early flying lap of 1m31.993s remained unbeaten until the chequered flag, with Oliveira's lap of 1m32.087s coming closest to his time.



As the session neared its climax, the tension heightened when Marc Marquez suffered a fall with just a minute remaining. The yellow flags waved in sector one, disrupting the rhythm of other riders who were planning late attacks. Marquez's unfortunate incident unfolded as he collided with Ducati's Enea Bastianini, both riders entangled in a misunderstanding. Marquez's mishap relegated him to the 17th starting position on the grid.



The Pramac Ducati team encountered a challenging start to Q2. Zarco encountered mechanical issues, forcing him to wheel his seemingly troubled bike away from the track. Meanwhile, Jorge Martin lost control of his bike at Turn 5, just behind the pits.



However, Martin's fall at that precise location proved to be fortuitous, as the uninjured Spaniard swiftly returned to the garage and hopped on another bike. Zarco also managed to continue the session despite the setback.



By the 10-minute mark, with most riders regrouping after their initial runs, Marco Bezzecchi stamped his authority by setting an impressive benchmark time of 1m31.874s. Bagnaia emerged as his closest rival, trailing by just two-tenths of a second and also opting for a hard front tire.



As the riders embarked on their final flurry of laps, it was Fabio Quartararo who initially threatened Bezzecchi's position, delivering a significant time of 1m31.770s. However, Bezzecchi responded with a blistering lap of 1m31.472s, securing pole position with four minutes remaining on the clock.

Bagnaia made a valiant effort to challenge the VR46 Ducati's supremacy, recording a time of 1m31.704s, but his subsequent off-track excursion dashed his chances of improvement. Meanwhile, Marini completed the front row with a lap time of 1m31.630s but unfortunately ended his session in the gravel after losing control of his VR46 Ducati.



Yellow flags once again punctuated the session's conclusion due to the incidents involving Marini and Martin, inadvertently aiding Bezzecchi in retaining his pole position.



In a noteworthy performance, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo capitalised on the promising pace displayed in FP3, securing the fourth-fastest time. This achievement bodes well for the team's overall performance this year.



KTM's Brad Binder claimed the fifth spot on the grid, followed by the Aprilia duo of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales. The Pramac Ducati riders faced an uphill battle following their early challenges, settling for eighth and tenth positions, with Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez splitting their positions.



Miguel Oliveira will commence the race from 11th place, while Jack Miller, surprisingly underperforming on the factory KTM, will start from an unusually low 12th position. Miller was unable to improve his initial run during the 15-minute session.





STARTING GRID: