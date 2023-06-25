  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP TT Assen Sprint Race: Bezzecchi Dominates Sprint Race After Battle With Bagnaia

MotoGP TT Assen Sprint Race: Bezzecchi Dominates Sprint Race After Battle With Bagnaia

Only Sunday’s race remains for the young Italian to conquer to complete the whole Dutch TT set.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Jun-23 02:21 PM IST
MotoGP-Dutch-GP-2023-1.jpg
Highlights
  • Marco Bezzecchi secured victory at the Dutch GP sprint, triumphing over championship leader Francesco Bagnaia
  • Bezzecchi's win solidified his hold on third place in the standings, while Bagnaia extended his lead over Jorge Martin
  • Brad Binder's hopes of a podium were dashed by a final lap penalty for marginally exceeding track limits

In a thrilling Dutch Sprint race, Marco Bezzecchi emerged victorious, defeating championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and surprising everyone with a podium finish from Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha. Starting from pole position, Bezzecchi briefly surrendered the lead to Bagnaia at the first corner but wasted no time in reclaiming it, leaving the reigning world champion unable to respond. 

VR46 Ducati's Bezzecchi crossed the line 1.5s ahead of Bagnaia

 

This impressive win solidifies Bezzecchi's grip on third place in the standings, while Bagnaia maintains his lead over Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin, who could only manage a sixth-place finish, extending the points gap to 21. Opting for a combination of a hard front tyre and a soft rear, the leading contenders faced intense competition right from the start. Bezzecchi faced initial challenges not only from Bagnaia but also from the fast-starting Brad Binder. However, Bezzecchi swiftly regained his position ahead of Binder, allowing him to focus on chasing down his fellow Italian and Ducati rival, Bagnaia. 
 

Setting the fastest lap on lap three, Bezzecchi made a decisive move on the fourth lap, overtaking Bagnaia on the exit of Turn 5. Maintaining a narrow lead throughout the race, Bezzecchi managed to control the pace and secure victory. While Bagnaia was able to create some distance between himself and the chasing pack, including Binder, Quartararo, and Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia, his advantage was far from comfortable. 
 

Brad Brinder's late penalty promoted Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo to the final step of the podium

 

The battle for fourth place between Binder, Quartararo, and Espargaro failed to ignite on the final lap, resulting in the trio finishing in that order. However, Binder's joy was short-lived as he received a three-second penalty for exceeding track limits, promoting Quartararo to the podium and bringing some much-needed delight to the Yamaha team. 
 

Espargaro claimed fourth place, with Binder classified in fifth after the penalty was applied. Martin initially engaged in a fierce fight with Binder, Quartararo, and Espargaro but gradually dropped back, finishing almost three seconds behind and with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales close behind in seventh. 
 

Luca Marini, starting from third on the grid, suffered a poor start, slipping to fifth at the first corner and eventually ending the race in 10th position after receiving a 0.5s penalty for taking a shortcut. Johann Zarco had an early surge, reaching as high as seventh place but struggled with his medium front tyre, ultimately finishing in 13th position.
 

Miguel Oliveira, starting strong alongside Zarco, encountered a tussle on the opening lap, ultimately finishing in 19th place. Honda's Marc Marquez opted for soft tyres both front and rear but remained in 17th position throughout the race as his struggles continued on his RC213V.
 

FINISHING ORDER:
 

1Marco Bezzecchi (Italy) Ducati Desmosedici GP23
2Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Ducati Desmosedici GP23
3Fabio Quartararo (France) Yamaha YZR-M1
4Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia RS-GP
5Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM RC16
6Jorge Martin (Spain) Ducati Desmosedici GP23
7Maverick Viñales (Spain)Aprilia RS-GP
8Enea Bastianini (Italy) Ducati Desmosedici GP23
9Alex Marquez (Spain) Ducati Desmosedici GP23
10Luca Marini (Italy) Ducati Desmosedici GP23
11Jack Miller (Australia) KTM RC16
12Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Honda RC213V
13Johann Zarco (France) Ducati Desmosedici GP23
14Augusto Fernandez (Spain) Gas Gas RC16
15Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Yamaha YZR-M1
16Lorenzo Savadori (Italy) Aprilia RS-GP
17Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda RC213V
18Raúl Fernández (Spain) Aprilia RS-GP
19Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Aprilia RS-GP
20Iker Lecuona (Spain) Honda RC213V
21Jonas Folger (Germany) Gas Gas RC16
22Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda RC213V
23Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) retired from the race after completing only 3 laps.

 

Related Articles
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Ruled Out Of Dutch TT Due To Rib Injury
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Ruled Out Of Dutch TT Due To Rib Injury
1 hour ago
MotoGP Qualifying: Marco Bezzecchi Takes Pole At The Dutch TT
MotoGP Qualifying: Marco Bezzecchi Takes Pole At The Dutch TT
4 hours ago
MotoGP: Jorge Martin Peerless In Sachsenring Sprint Race As Marquez Struggles Continues
MotoGP: Jorge Martin Peerless In Sachsenring Sprint Race As Marquez Struggles Continues
6 days ago
MotoGP: Home Win For Bagnaia As Ducati Dominates At Mugello
MotoGP: Home Win For Bagnaia As Ducati Dominates At Mugello
12 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now