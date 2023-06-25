MotoGP TT Assen Sprint Race: Bezzecchi Dominates Sprint Race After Battle With Bagnaia

In a thrilling Dutch Sprint race, Marco Bezzecchi emerged victorious, defeating championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and surprising everyone with a podium finish from Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha. Starting from pole position, Bezzecchi briefly surrendered the lead to Bagnaia at the first corner but wasted no time in reclaiming it, leaving the reigning world champion unable to respond.

VR46 Ducati's Bezzecchi crossed the line 1.5s ahead of Bagnaia

This impressive win solidifies Bezzecchi's grip on third place in the standings, while Bagnaia maintains his lead over Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin, who could only manage a sixth-place finish, extending the points gap to 21. Opting for a combination of a hard front tyre and a soft rear, the leading contenders faced intense competition right from the start. Bezzecchi faced initial challenges not only from Bagnaia but also from the fast-starting Brad Binder. However, Bezzecchi swiftly regained his position ahead of Binder, allowing him to focus on chasing down his fellow Italian and Ducati rival, Bagnaia.



Setting the fastest lap on lap three, Bezzecchi made a decisive move on the fourth lap, overtaking Bagnaia on the exit of Turn 5. Maintaining a narrow lead throughout the race, Bezzecchi managed to control the pace and secure victory. While Bagnaia was able to create some distance between himself and the chasing pack, including Binder, Quartararo, and Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia, his advantage was far from comfortable.



Brad Brinder's late penalty promoted Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo to the final step of the podium

The battle for fourth place between Binder, Quartararo, and Espargaro failed to ignite on the final lap, resulting in the trio finishing in that order. However, Binder's joy was short-lived as he received a three-second penalty for exceeding track limits, promoting Quartararo to the podium and bringing some much-needed delight to the Yamaha team.



Espargaro claimed fourth place, with Binder classified in fifth after the penalty was applied. Martin initially engaged in a fierce fight with Binder, Quartararo, and Espargaro but gradually dropped back, finishing almost three seconds behind and with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales close behind in seventh.



Luca Marini, starting from third on the grid, suffered a poor start, slipping to fifth at the first corner and eventually ending the race in 10th position after receiving a 0.5s penalty for taking a shortcut. Johann Zarco had an early surge, reaching as high as seventh place but struggled with his medium front tyre, ultimately finishing in 13th position.



Miguel Oliveira, starting strong alongside Zarco, encountered a tussle on the opening lap, ultimately finishing in 19th place. Honda's Marc Marquez opted for soft tyres both front and rear but remained in 17th position throughout the race as his struggles continued on his RC213V.



FINISHING ORDER:

