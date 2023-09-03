Login

CFMoto 450NK launched In Chinese Markets

The motorcycle rivals against the Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Sep-23 06:30 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Street naked styling with sharp lines
  • Powered by a 449cc parallel-twin motor
  • Won’t be launched in India

CFMoto, a Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the new 450NK in the Chinese markets. The 450NK is a street-naked motorcycle with aggressive styling and is placed between the 300NK and 650NK models in the company’s portfolio. The motorcycle has attractive looks which it borrows from its elder sibling and design elements that are quite eye-catching.

 

Also Read: CFMoto 450NK Breaks Cover: New Rival For KTM 390 Duke

 

The 450NK draws its power from a 449 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill that is rated to produce 45bhp of max power at 10,000 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. On the feature front, the motorcycle packs a bunch of equipment like a 5-inch colour TFT that is Bluetooth enabled and has turn-by-turn navigation updates. It gets traction control, dual-channel ABS and some more.

 

For cycle parts, the 450NK features a 37mm upside down fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with CST AS5 rubber. For braking, the bike employs a 320 mm disc ahead and a 220 mm disc at the back. 

 

CFMoto is offering the 450NK in two colours - Nebula White and Zephyr Blue. In terms of rivalry, the 450NK competes against the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R and the Yamaha MT-03. 

# CFMoto 450NK# CFMoto 450NK launched# CFMoto 450NK price# CFMoto 450NK rivals# CFMoto 450NK naked street

Related Articles

car-img
CFMoto 450NK Breaks Cover: New Rival For KTM 390 Duke
2 months ago
2mins read

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular CFMoto Models

CFMoto 650NK
CFMoto 650NK

₹ 4.29 Lakh

CFMoto 300NK
CFMoto 300NK

₹ 2.29 Lakh

CFMoto 650MT
CFMoto 650MT

₹ 5.29 Lakh

CFMoto 650GT
CFMoto 650GT

₹ 5.59 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • CFMoto 450NK launched In Chinese Markets
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn