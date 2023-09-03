CFMoto 450NK launched In Chinese Markets

CFMoto, a Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the new 450NK in the Chinese markets. The 450NK is a street-naked motorcycle with aggressive styling and is placed between the 300NK and 650NK models in the company’s portfolio. The motorcycle has attractive looks which it borrows from its elder sibling and design elements that are quite eye-catching.

The 450NK draws its power from a 449 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill that is rated to produce 45bhp of max power at 10,000 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. On the feature front, the motorcycle packs a bunch of equipment like a 5-inch colour TFT that is Bluetooth enabled and has turn-by-turn navigation updates. It gets traction control, dual-channel ABS and some more.

For cycle parts, the 450NK features a 37mm upside down fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with CST AS5 rubber. For braking, the bike employs a 320 mm disc ahead and a 220 mm disc at the back.

CFMoto is offering the 450NK in two colours - Nebula White and Zephyr Blue. In terms of rivalry, the 450NK competes against the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R and the Yamaha MT-03.