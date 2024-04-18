Login
New Citroen C3 Aircross For Europe Revealed

Euro-spec C3 Aircross bears stylistic similarities with the India-spec C3 Aircross and will be offered with a seven-seat layout.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • C3 Aircross to go on sale in Europe later this year
  • Will come with a three-row cabin layout
  • Internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric powertrains confirmed

Following the unveiling of the new C3 hatchback for Europe, Citroen has now pulled the covers off of the Euro-spec C3 Aircross. Set to go on sale in Europe in the coming months, the new Aircross showcases a dramatically changed design over the outgoing model. The more rounded hatchback-like looks make way for a boxy and upright SUV stance while the fascia and rear-end shares enough with the European C3 hatchback such as similar light clusters and grille.

 

Also read: New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
 

Element such as the headlamps and grille are shared elements with the smaller C3.

 

The C-shaped headlamps with integrated DRLs, closed-off grille and the large double chevron Citroen logo all provide a visual similarity to the smaller C3 while the bumper here is more muscular with the addition of black cladding and silver trim elements. At the rear the Aircross gets a more distinctive design from the C3 with unique C-shaped tail lamps, a sculpted tailgate and prominent cladding on the bumper. The tail lights however retain the C-shaped light pattering as seen on the C3 hatchback while the patterned strip running the width of the tailgate and housing the Citroen logo is another familiar design touch.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched

 

New C3 Aircross gets a much more muscular and upright design as compared to its predecessor.

 

Viewed from the side, readers will notice that the new C3 Aircross shares some design elements with the Indian model though the two share little else in common. The upright proportions, squared-out fenders, thick C-pillar, and wraparound rear windshield all look to be shared design elements. Like the India-spec car the European C3 Aircross also uses the same platform as the hatchback.

 

Also read: Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024
 

There are some stylistic similarities to the Indian C3 Aircross though the two cars have little else in common.

 

The interior of the SUV however remains under wraps at this point though Citroen has said that it will get the option of seven seats and feature a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model. Citroen says that the SUV will feature a high driving position for enhanced visibility and offer “good habitability for occupants in the third row.”

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic | First Drive Review

 

Powertrain details too have yet to be revealed though Citroen has confirmed that the SUV will be offered with internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric derivatives.

# Citroen C3# Citroen C3 Aircross# Citroen C3 Aircross SUV# Euro-spec Citoren C3 Aircross# Citroen Europe# Citroen C3 Aircross Europe# Cars
