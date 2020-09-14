New Cars and Bikes in India
New Ducati Monster Could Ditch Trellis Frame

Latest rendered sketches of updated Ducati Monster reveals a new design, with a cast aluminium frame, instead of the traditional steel trellis frame.

Latest design sketches reveal the updated Ducati Monster

Highlights

  • Updated Ducati Monster could be introduced with new chassis
  • Steel trellis frame may be ditched and replace with cast aluminium frame
  • New Ducati Monster expected to be unveiled by the end of 2020

Leaked image renders of the new Ducati Monster reveal that the new model may ditch one of the most distinctive elements of the Monster's design, the steel trellis frame. Recent spy shots of the upcoming Monster 821 did reveal a cast aluminium frame, but now latest sketches confirm that the updated Ducati Monster 821 may actually do away with the steel trellis frame. The new cast aluminium frame may be moving away from the trademark steel trellis frame of the Monster design, but it will also offer considerable weight savings.

udvss8pg

The exhaust system is different with two fat dual end cans

Apart from the frame, other changes are likely to be a new engine, possibly sharing the Ducati Multistrada 950's engine, which will give the new Monster a displacement and performance bump. The front end, along with the design of the face is different as well, housing the steering head, and the rear sub frame looks also to be new, with a cast construction. The exhaust system is all-new as well, with two end cans, and the overall appearance of the bike looks to be slimmer than before. The updated Ducati Monster is also expected to get a brand new and more comprehensive electronics suite, bringing it in line with other middleweight nakeds, and possibly featuring cornering ABS and traction control.

73o68d78

Spy shots of the updated Ducati Monster reveal the alloy wheels to be different, as is the swingarm and exhaust design

0 Comments

With the updated Monster, Ducati will be looking to take the fight to its rivals in the competitive middleweight naked against global rivals like the KTM 790 Duke, Triumph Street Triple and the Yamaha MT-09. So far, there's no official word on when the bike will be revealed in production form, but we guess Ducati will showcase the updated Monster before the end of 2020, to be introduced as the all-new 2021 Ducati Monster.

