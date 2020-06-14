New Cars and Bikes in India

New-Gen Lexus IS Sedan To Make Global Debut On June 15

Lexus is all set to unveil the highly awaited the new generation Lexus IS sedan on June 15, 2020. The carmaker has also teased the sedan ahead of its global debut.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The world premiere of the Lexus IS will take place on June 15

Highlights

  • Lexus IS Sedan will make its global debut on June 15, 2020
  • The sedan was previously scheduled to make premiere on June 9, 2020
  • The unveiling event of the new-gen Lexus IS sedan will start at 7 pm EDT

The new generation Lexus IS sedan was previously scheduled to make its world premiere on June 9, 2020, which was postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. After delaying the global premiere, the carmaker has announced a new date to unveil the fourth-generation IS sedan. The company will be revealing the highly-awaited IS sedan on June 15, 2020, through a digital event which will be streamed online. 

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: New-Gen Lexus IS Global Debut Postponed

Lexus

Lexus Cars

LX

ES

LS

LC

RX

NX

RC F

The carmaker has also teased the sedan giving a better glimpse at the design. Going by the teaser, the sedan bears the F Sport badge on the tailgate as well as on the rear fender. The teaser video also gives a clear look at the classy tail lamps that run across the tailgate.

vejne77

New Lexus IS was expected to make its global debut on June 9, 2020

Moreover, the new-generation Lexus IS sedan is expected to borrow design cues from its elder siblings - ES and LS. As of now, there are no information underpinnings of the new IS, but it is quite certain that the sedan will employ the current generation platform. Some reports also hint that the sedan could use TNGA-L platform.

isuoemk

Lexus IS debut was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Also Read: Lexus GS Black Line Edition Unveiled In The U.S.

0 Comments

Coming to the mechanical front, the carmaker has been quiet about the powertrain details of the sedan It is rumoured that the top-end model - Lexus IS 500 could be powered by a V8 motor. We could also see a range of petrol and hybrid options on the new IS sedan. However, the IS350 F Sport is likely to get the existing 3.5-litre V6 motor that is capable of developing 311 bhp of power figures. The new Lexus IS will compete against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and others. More details about the sedan will be revealed at the world premiere.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Lexus LX with Immediate Rivals

Lexus LX
Lexus
LX

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Lexus Cars

Lexus LX
Lexus LX
₹ 2.33 - 2.33 Crore *
Lexus ES
Lexus ES
₹ 51.9 - 56.95 Lakh *
Lexus LS
Lexus LS
₹ 1.82 - 1.94 Crore *
Lexus LC
Lexus LC
₹ 1.96 Crore *
Lexus RX
Lexus RX
₹ 99 Lakh - 1.29 Crore *
Lexus NX
Lexus NX
₹ 54.78 - 57.18 Lakh *
Lexus RC F
Lexus RC F
₹ 2 Crore *
View More
x
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Mahindra Introduces Special Buying Offers For Covid-19 Warriors
Mahindra Introduces Special Buying Offers For Covid-19 Warriors
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Motors Purchases 50% Share Of Jayem Automotives In JTSV Joint Venture
Tata Motors Purchases 50% Share Of Jayem Automotives In JTSV Joint Venture
Select your City
or select from popular cities