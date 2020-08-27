New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021

The hybrid system in the 2021 Honda City Hybrid is an advanced one where the electric motor sends power to the wheels while the combustion engine is assisting.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The 2020 Honda City hybrid gets an advanced mild-hybrid system.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Honda City hybrid gets an advanced mild-hybrid system.
  • The electric motor on-board is assisted by the engine.
  • It is expected to go on sale in India in 2021.

The 2021 Honda City has been unveiled in Malaysia and this time around it gets a hybrid iteration as well which is expected to be launched in India next year. It's the same i-MMD hybrid technology that we have already seen in the CR-V and Jazz that are sold in some foreign markets. The new mild-hybrid system is an advanced one and shouldn't be confused with the systems we have seen in other mid-size sedans like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that just assists the engine and charges the battery pack through a regenerative braking system.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New?

Honda City

10.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda City Price

2u6k2aqg

The design and layout of the cabin remain identical to the standard model of the City.

The electric motor in the i-MMD system sends power to the wheels while the combustion engine is assisting. Just like the Honda Jazz eHEV, the City also gets the two electric motors coupled with the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol motor that puts out 97 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque. While the first electric motor coupled with the petrol engine provides assist and acts as an integrated starter-generator (ISG), the second electric motor provides power to the wheels. The second electric motor belts out 107 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque and powers the front wheel through a customised, single fixed ratio gearbox.

Also Read: BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India

ah3mucsg

The Honda City Hybrid is expected to join the company's India line-up in 2021.

0 Comments

The 2021 Honda City Hybrid also gets three driving modes. First up is the all-electric mode where the car is running on stored electricity and engine is not switched on, then is the engine mode where the car runs only on the combustion engine and finally the combo mode where both electric and the combustion engine work in amalgamation.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda City with Immediate Rivals

Honda City
Honda
City

Latest News

Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0 Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0
Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic
New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021 New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021
Grinntech Unveils Its Range Of Batteries And Battery Management Systems For Electric Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers Grinntech Unveils Its Range Of Batteries And Battery Management Systems For Electric Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers
Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020 Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020
Audi Is Supporting Nunam An NGO That Makes Use Of Discarded Batteries For Indian Merchants Audi Is Supporting Nunam An NGO That Makes Use Of Discarded Batteries For Indian Merchants
Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car
Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore 2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September
New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Highlights; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Highlights; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021 McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Honda City Alternatives

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 7.16 - 9.98 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities