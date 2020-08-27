New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021

The 2021 Honda City has been unveiled in Malaysia and this time around it gets a hybrid iteration as well which is expected to be launched in India next year. It's the same i-MMD hybrid technology that we have already seen in the CR-V and Jazz that are sold in some foreign markets. The new mild-hybrid system is an advanced one and shouldn't be confused with the systems we have seen in other mid-size sedans like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that just assists the engine and charges the battery pack through a regenerative braking system.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New?

Honda City 10.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The design and layout of the cabin remain identical to the standard model of the City.

The electric motor in the i-MMD system sends power to the wheels while the combustion engine is assisting. Just like the Honda Jazz eHEV, the City also gets the two electric motors coupled with the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol motor that puts out 97 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque. While the first electric motor coupled with the petrol engine provides assist and acts as an integrated starter-generator (ISG), the second electric motor provides power to the wheels. The second electric motor belts out 107 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque and powers the front wheel through a customised, single fixed ratio gearbox.

Also Read: BS6 Honda Jazz Launched In India

The Honda City Hybrid is expected to join the company's India line-up in 2021.

The 2021 Honda City Hybrid also gets three driving modes. First up is the all-electric mode where the car is running on stored electricity and engine is not switched on, then is the engine mode where the car runs only on the combustion engine and finally the combo mode where both electric and the combustion engine work in amalgamation.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.