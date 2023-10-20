Login

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (V214) Makes World Premiere In China, India Launch In Second Half Of 2024

Based on the sixth-generation of Mercedes’ popular sedan, the E-Class LWB is longer and wider than its predecessor.
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB debuts in China; is 18 mm longer.
  • Wheelbase grows to 3,094 mm, 15 mm more than its predecessor.
  • Powered rear seats can be reclined by up to 37 degrees; feature extendable leg rest.

Six months on from the debut of the standard, sixth-gen E-Class, the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class long wheelbase (LWB) has made its world premiere in China. Introduced as the ‘E-Class L’, the latest iteration of Mercedes’ wildly popular luxury sedan – internally known as the V214 – is longer and wider than its predecessor, but places heavier focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and new technology to enhance comfort. It is also the version of the E-Class that India has come to love over the last few years, and the one that will make its way to our shores next year.

 

The new E-Class LWB's wheelbase is 3,094 mm, 15 mm longer than the outgoing model.

 

The new E-Class LWB measures in at 5,092 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,493 mm in height, making it 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the outgoing model. Of the 18 mm increase in length, 15 mm has gone into extending the wheelbase, which is now 3,094 mm. Built on an updated version of Mercedes' MRA architecture, the new E-Class LWB sports design cues inspired by Mercedes’ all-electric EQ range. 

 

AMG Line package brings a restyled front-end for the E-Class LWB.

 

Just like the standard E-Class, the LWB model will be available in China in standard form as well as in AMG Line form, with the latter placing the three-pointed star on a restyled grille, in addition to having sportier five-spoke alloys and a different front bumper. The car also features an illuminated surround for the grille, in addition to the quad headlights, multi-spoke alloys and LED tail-lights adorned with 3D three-pointed stars that we’ve seen on the standard E-Class. It does, however, get a new rear quarter glass, and a model-specific emblem on the C-pillar.

 

Superscreen setup combines two displays under a single, contoured glass panel.

 

Much like the standard model, the E-Class LWB also boasts of the MBUX Superscreen, featuring three integrated screens beneath a single contoured glass panel on the dashboard. It combines two central screens, with one measuring 14.4 inches and the other facing the front passenger. The third screen, measuring 12.2 inches, serves as the digital instruments display. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has incorporated a 'selfie' camera on the dashboard's top, enabling passengers to participate in Zoom or Webex meetings (while stationary) and capture memorable moments during their journeys.

 

The third-gen MBUX operating system in the new E-Class is powered by Qualcomm’s 8295 automotive-grade chipset, and uses artificial intelligence to automate select comfort-oriented functions. Mercedes-Benz uses the term 'routine' to describe this feature, and occupants can link several functions to specific conditions. To cite an example, the car will switch on seat heating and select a warm orange for the active ambient lighting system when ambient temperatures dip below a certain level, if the user so prefers.

 

Outer rear seats feature powered leg rest; note wraparound ambient lighting. 

 

The main talking point with the E-Class LWB, as always, is its rear seat. The added length liberates more legroom for rear passengers; the powered outer seats feature an electrically-extendable leg rest and can be reclined by up to 37 degrees. The ambient lighting system wraps around the rear seats to create a 360-degree effect, the rear headrests feature a ‘neck heating’ function and there’s also a ‘Boss’ button, which lets the rear seat passenger slide and fold the front passenger seat to enjoy even more room at the back. Also built into the large centre armrest is a wireless charging pad for two phones.

 

The new E-Class LWB will be launched in India in the final quarter of 2024.

 

In China, the E-Class LWB will be available in six-cylinder form, but more engine options are expected to be introduced in the coming months. For India, we expect Mercedes to continue with the four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, along with the six-cylinder diesel with the E350 d nomenclature. Air suspension is present on the new E-Class LWB, as is a rear-wheel-steering system that can turn the rear wheels by up to 4.5 degrees, to make low-speed manoeuvres easier or aid stability at high speeds.

 

The E-Class has been a cornerstone of Mercedes-Benz's success in India, which is also the only market that has a right-hand drive version of the long-wheelbase E, it and continues to be the brand's best-selling model here even today, a good six years on from its launch. The new E-Class LWB is set to be launched in India in the last quarter of 2024.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz E-Class# Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB# E-Class LWB# E-Class# automatic cars# petrol# diesel

